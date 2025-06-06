Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Gouves Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

1 BHK
3
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale with an area of 77 square meters on the island of Crete. From the windows…
$274,302
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
For sale apartment of 123 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$388,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$342,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 80 square meters on the island of Crete. The windows overlook the moun…
$291,402
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment for sale of 123 square meters on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on …
$421,168
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment for sale of 50 square meters on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on t…
$284,573
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 75 square meters on the island of Crete. The windows overlook the city…
$227,658
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale 2 apartments 27 sqm and 48 sqm in total surface of 75sqm The apartments are situate…
$207,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for Sale apartment 80sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The apartment is on the ground floo…
$277,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Crete. Flat has interior layout. There are: solar pane…
$273,190
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 130 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the seco…
$375,636
Leave a request

Properties features in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go