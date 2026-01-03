Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kissamos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kissamos, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
This exclusive project offers a unique opportunity to experience luxurious living by the Aeg…
$351,799
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
This exclusive project offers a unique opportunity to experience luxurious living by the Aeg…
$351,375
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic…
$899,846
Leave a request
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go