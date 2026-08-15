Villas for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Kassandra Municipality
545
Pallini Municipal Unit
278
Kassandra Municipal Unit
267
Municipality of Nea Propontida
68
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789 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa under construction in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Sani. This beautiful residen…
$1,10M
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2013Number of rooms: 6Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$571,130
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2012Number of rooms: 5Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$512,851
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A stunning villa located in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Kallithea. This contemporary…
$794,763
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, 3-storey villa with an area of 260 sq.m. on the Sithonia Penin…
$1,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sarti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sarti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$1,16M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 5 rooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Kassandra , in the small paradise of Halkidiki…
$364,512
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa under construction in Siviri, situated in the beautiful Kassandra region. With a spaci…
$863,873
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 rooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
Corner maisonette,67 m²,in Athos,Halkidiki with an eastern orientation and with unobstructed…
$227,820
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 708 m²
Unique maisonette with a luxurious swimming pool, at a remarkable spot in Kassandra , in the…
$1,08M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS5052 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 1.400.000 . This 220.35…
$1,61M
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Villa 1 room in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki. Th…
$341,730
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 13 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 13 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 3
Details  Number of floors in the building: 4 Year of construction: 1995 Quantity rooms: 13 L…
$1,86M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 rooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing this beautiful Maisonette in Halkidiki with amazing open views. The property is …
$279,080
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 12 rooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Villa 12 rooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
This beautiful detached house in Halkidiki, Greece is in a great condition and boasts amazin…
$911,280
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
This stunning detached house in Halkidiki offers luxury living in good condition with amazin…
$1,37M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
This newly built maisonette offers the ultimate waterfront experience in the heart of Halkid…
$505,299
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Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Unique detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , …
$683,460
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Unique maisonette at a remarkable spot in Kassandra , in the small paradise of Halkidiki. Th…
$284,775
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale under construction villa of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent…
$1,79M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS5053 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 900.000 . This 120.00 s…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Property Code: HPS4902 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 0 . This 125.72 sq. m. Vi…
Price on request
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Villa 3 rooms in Taxiarchis, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Introducing a fantastic opportunity to own a detached house in the beautiful region of Halki…
$85,433
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/-2
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki. Th…
$512,595
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Property Code: HPS5638 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for € 550.000 . This 213.00 s…
$636,867
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Villa 14 rooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 14 rooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Area 799 m²
A complex of 5 independent villas on the beach is for sale. Each villa has its own outdoor p…
$3,76M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Introducing a stunning maisonette in the captivating region of Halkidiki, Greece. This prope…
$261,993
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Luxury property. Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beaut…
$660,678
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 189 m²
Property Code: HPS4871 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for € 2.650.000 . This 189 s…
$3,05M
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Villa 3 rooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Situated in the stunning area of Halkidiki, Greece, this exquisite detached house in a compl…
$681,182
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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