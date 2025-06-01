Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Megali Panagia, Greece

Villa 3 bedrooms in Megali Panagia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Megali Panagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale dilapidated housing, 2-storey cottage with an area of 130 sq.m. on the Athos Penins…
$91,202
