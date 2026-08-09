Villas for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Kallikrateia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Nestled in the stunning region of Halkidiki, this detached house in a complex offers luxury …
$239,211
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/-1
Welcome to this stunning waterfront property located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, Gre…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Introducing a stunning Maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece, currently Under Construction, offeri…
$296,166
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 3 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, this spacious maisonette offers stunning open vi…
$478,422
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Floor -2/-2
Unique detached house at a very beautiful spot in Nea Propontida , in the small paradise of …
$706,242
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing a stunning detached house for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This property offers an…
$410,076
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Introducing a stunning Maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece, under construction with amazing open…
$210,734
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/-2
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki. Th…
$512,595
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 205 m²
Villa is located 5 km from Nea Iraklia village and 490 meters from the nearest beach. The …
$802,882
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Experience the ultimate seaside living in this detached house in good condition, just a shor…
$398,685
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Introducing this newly built detached house in a stunning location in Halkidiki, Greece. Enj…
$341,730
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 180 m²
Unique detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Propont…
$541,073
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
This stunning detached house in a complex in Halkidiki, Greece is currently under constructi…
$216,429
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go