Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
395
Pallini Municipal Unit
235
Kassandra Municipal Unit
159
Municipality of Nea Propontida
19
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
68 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Located in the popular and vibrant town of HANIOTI so it is very close to the seaside within…
$2,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor cons…
$502,897
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Set within the luxurious and secure Halkidiki urbanization, this contemporary 3-bedroom vill…
$371,571
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa surrounded by a plot of 3 acres with a panoramic view of the surrounding area a…
$619,322
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This urban villa, built-in 1986, has a lovely ground-level garden with 6,758 sq meters, just…
$539,760
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Project "IRO" The two-storey villa with surface of 150 sq.m. On the first floor there is a s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Custom-built country living villa, only 150 meters and a 2 minute walk to the stunning sandy…
$785,308
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxury lifestyle boutique property is one of a kind & custom built-in the tourist area …
$1,22M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Siviri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent v…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 13 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 13 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 19
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$4,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent villa of 360 sq m in Kassandra , with an amazing view to the Sithonia…
$3,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nea Gonia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nea Gonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$444,322
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Superb retreat boasting modern architecture ideal for your summer vacation!! Exquisite villa…
$744,337
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Pefkohori (next to the sea) Exceptional villa on a prime seaside plot in the pic…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Situated in a quiet enclave, surrounded by luxury properties this handcrafted distinctive cu…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Situated in a quiet location in the thriving beachfront area of Kassandra, surrounded by lux…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
$735,175
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Designed by a renowned architect, this superb villa in Sani offers top-of-the-range material…
$4,17M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Palaiokastro, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Palaiokastro, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Basement consists of one storeroom. …
$2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey villa of 110 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor…
$285,542
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
This fine modern property is located in a stylish residential area on the hill of Posidi Hal…
$780,699
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one shower…
$521,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Stratonike, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stratonike, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Beautiful custom-built home in the thriving seaside town of POSIDI with 300 sq meters of liv…
$768,481
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go