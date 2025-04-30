Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
395
Pallini Municipal Unit
235
Kassandra Municipal Unit
159
Municipality of Nea Propontida
19
112 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Located in the popular and vibrant town of HANIOTI so it is very close to the seaside within…
$2,20M
Villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Ideal homes for a large family for sale with 160 sq meters of living area and FULLY FURNISHE…
$589,984
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor cons…
$502,897
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
These fantastic bungalow villas are nestled within a three-minute drive from the beach of Pe…
$1,31M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$2,91M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive Listing, renovated villa built with pride and imagination including 1 guest apartm…
$1,09M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$1,57M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa surrounded by a plot of 3 acres with a panoramic view of the surrounding area a…
$619,322
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$782,285
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$838,162
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, the…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Pefkohori Halkidiki a spacious villa with 140 sq meters of living area on 2 floor…
$639,824
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Project "IRO" The two-storey villa with surface of 150 sq.m. On the first floor there is a s…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$759,934
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$678,433
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxury lifestyle boutique property is one of a kind & custom built-in the tourist area …
$1,22M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Baseme…
$626,246
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$1,25M
Villa 1 room in Siviri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent v…
$1,36M
Villa 13 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 13 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 19
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$4,17M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent villa of 360 sq m in Kassandra , with an amazing view to the Sithonia…
$3,69M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$2,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$670,530
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nea Gonia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nea Gonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$444,322
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
3oo sq meter villa for sale on 3 floors which was built in 1990 including panoramic sea view…
$1,08M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$614,652
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Superb retreat boasting modern architecture ideal for your summer vacation!! Exquisite villa…
$744,337
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 886 m²
Number of floors 3
Location – Pefkohori (next to the sea) Exceptional villa on a prime seaside plot in the pic…
$2,01M
