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Penthouses for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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118 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Floor 3
Whole-floor 3-bedroom penthouse (Flat 301) on the 3rd floor of The Blue View in Panorea, Ger…
$725,712
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 282 m²
Floor 4/4
2-Bedroom Penthouse – Limassol This luxurious 2-bedroom apartment is part of a boutique gat…
$1,24M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 2/3
2 Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort with Elevated Views Intro This elegant 2-bedroom apartm…
$696,881
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
This new project is located on a hill, surrounded by beautiful landscapes and with panoramic…
$856,805
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/4
Three-Bedroom Penthouse with Rooftop Pool and Sea Proximity – Germasogeia, Limassol This ex…
$2,21M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 305
Luxury 4-bedroom penthouse in a prestigious complex located in the Germasoya district of Lim…
$1,54M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale modern penthouse project in the prestigious area of Potamos Germasoya. The total ar…
$1,29M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
Floor 5/5
3 Bedroom Residence – Premium Family Living in a Resort-Style Community The 3-bedroom reside…
$1,89M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
Floor 4/4
3 Bedroom Residence – Premium Family Living in a Resort-Style Community The 3-bedroom reside…
$1,59M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale: A modern penthouse on the project in the popular area of Germasoya, the completion…
$1,52M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Area: it is located near the center of Limassol in the PAPAS area. This is a calm and presti…
$2,63M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the highly desirable area of Potamos Germasogeia, this boutique residential devel…
$1,31M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale: modern penthouse under construction in the popular area of Germasoya. This propert…
$1,02M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 357 m²
Floor 4/4
3-Bedroom Penthouse – Limassol This luxurious 3-bedroom apartment is part of a boutique gat…
$1,65M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale: A modern penthouse, currently under construction, with an elaborate interior area …
$1,26M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
3 Bedroom Apartment – Spacious Contemporary Living with Panoramic Surroundings Intro This ge…
$853,679
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Floor 4/4
Stylish Two-Bedroom Apartment in a Gated Complex near Limassol’s Coast This spacious two-bed…
$928,013
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/3
2 Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort with Elevated Views Intro This elegant 2-bedroom apartm…
$679,459
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
3-Bedroom Apartment – Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol This elegant 3-bedroom apartment is si…
$1,44M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 344 m²
Floor 344
Luxury complex in the center of Limassol, in a prestigious and quiet area of the tourist are…
$3,05M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 267 m²
Enjoy the best of both worlds with serene village life and quick access to the vibrant coast…
$534,276
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Floor 4/4
3 BEDROOM APARTMENT – Elevated Living with Majestic Mountain & City Views Intro This excepti…
$1,56M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Floor 5
This 4-bedroom penthouse combines modern design with practical comfort. The open-plan livin…
$1,22M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Floor 2/3
3-Bedroom Apartment – Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol This elegant 3-bedroom apartment is si…
$1,43M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/4
Located a stone’s throw from the azure waters of the Mediterranean, just off Limassol’s main…
$822,320
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: modern penthouse, under construction, in the popular area of Germasogeia. Spacious…
$700,412
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Experience the pinnacle of modern living in this exquisite 3-bedroom penthouse, built in 201…
$802,704
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/3
2 Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort with Elevated Views Intro This elegant 2-bedroom apartm…
$691,074
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the highly desirable area of Potamos Germasogeia, this boutique residential devel…
$1,43M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a magnificent penthouse under construction with a spacious interior area of 128 …
$981,724
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