Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Germasogeia
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
€725,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view, with terrace, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view, with terrace, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a parking at 300 meters from the beach, Lima…
€1,60M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with property features coming soon in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with property features coming soon
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Property Specifications: Elegantly designed 3-bedroom penthouse with a total covered area of…
€1,10M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with Pool, with trenajer in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with Pool, with trenajer
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 259 m²
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in a prestigious complex located in the Papas district of Lima…
€1,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir