  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ypsonas Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

10 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
This project is a modern two-story residential building located in Ypsonas, Limassol. It fea…
$271,739
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 5
This upcoming residential complex offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$328,351
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
The residence is designed to offer spacious, functional and revolutionary apartments in Ypso…
$407,609
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/3
This minimalist project, located in Ypsonas, consists of six 2 bedroom apartments all with w…
$407,609
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious Living Sustainably designed luxury properties in the most promising area of west L…
$384,964
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
The residence is designed to offer spacious, functional and revolutionary apartments in Ypso…
$413,270
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious Living Sustainably designed luxury properties in the most promising area of west L…
$452,899
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 5
This upcoming residential complex offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$367,980
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
This project is a modern two-story residential building located in Ypsonas, Limassol. It fea…
$367,980
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Our Brand New Project is conveniently located in Ypsonas and consists of 9 well thought out,…
$317,029
