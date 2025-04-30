Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Aradippou, Cyprus

56 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
It is, an exquisite residential project nestled in the heart of Vergina, Larnaca, just a 4-m…
$197,585
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
The project is located in the center of Larnaca near the largest shopping center of the city…
$378,705
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the flourishing residential sector of Aradippou, connected to Larnaca's vibrant c…
$296,378
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
The project is located in the center of Larnaca near the largest shopping center of the city…
$356,751
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
This Residences Block D‘ is a new residential project in Aradippou. The project is located i…
$274,424
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New low-rise residence in the prestigious area of Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
$234,064
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$363,996
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Nestled in a vast and tranquil environment, this exclusive project guarantees peace, safety,…
$395,961
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the Aradippou area of Larnaca, close to Livadia, this new project offers the perf…
$296,378
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Nestled in a vast and tranquil environment, this exclusive project guarantees peace, safety,…
$185,536
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
Project is located in the area of Aradippou in a high-end residential neighborhood. Nearby …
$306,257
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
• 2 bedroom apartments • Modern design • Energy efficiency A certificate • Video Intercom do…
$312,843
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Nestled in a vast and tranquil environment, this exclusive project guarantees peace, safety,…
$522,668
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
2 Bedroom apartments. Close to all amenitites. A 3-storey building, with minimal design, hig…
$395,170
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Nestled in a vast and tranquil environment, this exclusive project guarantees peace, safety,…
$472,890
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
Another new project is starting soon in Larnaca! It is a residential building of 9 Luxurious…
$246,981
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
A new complex in the center of Larnaca. The complex has 2 blocks and a communal swimming poo…
$450,055
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
Nestled in a vast and tranquil environment, this exclusive project guarantees peace, safety,…
$190,061
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/3
It is, an exquisite residential project nestled in the heart of Vergina, Larnaca, just a 4-m…
$186,608
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Nestled in a vast and tranquil environment, this exclusive project guarantees peace, safety,…
$385,630
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
Nestled in a vast and tranquil environment, this exclusive project guarantees peace, safety,…
$281,698
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
A new complex in the center of Larnaca. The complex has 2 blocks and a communal swimming poo…
$526,894
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
A new complex in the center of Larnaca. The complex has 2 blocks and a communal swimming poo…
$526,894
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Nestled in a vast and tranquil environment, this exclusive project guarantees peace, safety,…
$204,768
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/3
Conveniently located on the borders of Larnaca and Aradippou, with easy access to schools, s…
$340,285
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Nestled in a vast and tranquil environment, this exclusive project guarantees peace, safety,…
$181,011
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Nestled in a vast and tranquil environment, this exclusive project guarantees peace, safety,…
$415,759
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/3
It is a contemporary residential project, comprising of 9 spacious and modern apartments and…
$329,308
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 6
Nestled in a vast and tranquil environment, this exclusive project guarantees peace, safety,…
$735,356
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
This luxurious residential block of apartments consists of 9 residences, three 1 bedroom apa…
$186,608
