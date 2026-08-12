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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
58
Larnaca
132
Limassol
192
Germasogeia
118
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6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/3
Introducing a luxurious,newly build 3-bedroim penthouse apartment nestled in the serene and …
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
$754,206
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Port, Cyprus We offer apartme…
$717,283
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
🇬🇧 Apartment 302 — Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment with Private Roof Terrace and Mountain Views…
$1,15M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$343,196
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$363,996
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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