Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Oroklini
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Oroklini, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
Peaceful Hilltop Living with Panoramic Views in Oroklini, Larnaca Introducing a unique resi…
$260,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Peaceful Hilltop Living with Panoramic Views in Oroklini, Larnaca Introducing a unique resi…
$305,707
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go