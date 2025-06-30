Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Parekklesias
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Penthouse 8 bedrooms in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Penthouse 8 bedrooms
Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 579 m²
Floor 24/24
For sale is a stunning penthouse in Parekklisia, offering spacious luxury and modern comfort…
$18,75M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
Exclusive penthouse for sale under the project in the prestigious area of Ayios Tikhonas. Th…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale: This spacious penthouse with ready-made keys offers 111 m2 of interior living spac…
$537,097
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious penthouse for sale under the project in the prestigious area of Agios Tikhonas. Thi…
Price on request
Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

