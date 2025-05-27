Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Located in one of the most beautiful areas of Nicosia, Platy Aglantzias, this new project of…
$415,815
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover this exclusive new project located in the highly sought-after Makedonitissa area of…
$260,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover this exclusive new project located in the highly sought-after Makedonitissa area of…
$317,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
This brand-new residential project is nestled in the heart of Archangelos, Strovolos, one of…
$271,739
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Latsia, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
A new complex in Latsia with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close to pharm…
$164,176
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 168 m²
Floor 3/3
The project located in the bustling suburb of Engomi, the project prime location close to th…
$680,480
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Latsia, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
A new complex in Latsia with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close to pharm…
$150,589
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover this exclusive new project located in the highly sought-after Makedonitissa area of…
$300,045
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
Introducing a modern residential development in the desirable Lakatamia area, Nicosia. This …
$224,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor -172/3
Introducing a new modern residence located in the vibrant area of Strovolos, Nicosia. This e…
$267,210
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/2
Introducing a modern residential development in the desirable Lakatamia area, Nicosia. This …
$152,853
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Nicosia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go