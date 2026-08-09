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Penthouses for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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287 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 3
Located in the peaceful residential area of Livadia, Larnaca, this contemporary two-bedroom …
$362,425
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 2
Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment with Study and Large Veranda – Aradippou, Larnaca Situated in …
$325,211
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Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern Living in a Peaceful Coastal Neighborhood Elegant 2-Bedroom Apartment with Large Ver…
$393,738
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
A new residential project is underway in the highly sought-after area of Larnaca–Aradippou, …
$319,074
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International Property Alerts
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 87 m²
An announcement about the sale of a two-bedroom penthouse with a roof terrace.Your house nea…
$531,209
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
This modern and luxurious project will be located in the prestigious residential neighborhoo…
$354,526
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
This contemporary residential development is located in Oroklini, Larnaca, just 2 kilometers…
$248,168
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
This is the unique project of the apartment building for sale located in Larnaca. This styli…
$380,799
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 7/8
We offer a three-bedroom apartment located on the seventh floor.This project with stunning d…
$1,20M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 4/5
This exceptional 2-bedroom penthouse in Tsakilero, Larnaca offers 161 sq.m of total living s…
$348,441
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 4
2-Bedroom Apartments – Flexible Homes for Everyday Living The two-bedroom apartments offer m…
$458,780
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 5/5
Modern 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in a Luxurious Gated Complex in Limassol These exquisitely …
$508,723
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
High end residential project, offering exclusive community and modern conveniences. It is lo…
$354,526
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 4/4
The 2 bedroom penthouse offers generous interiors and a versatile layout that adapts perfect…
$365,058
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Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Experience the perfect blend of elegance and convenience in this stunning luxury apartment, …
$413,614
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Floor 3
Modern Living in Aradippou, Larnaca This contemporary residential project is located in the …
$272,945
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Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 4
Modern penthouse 2-bedroom apartment on the 4th floor of a contemporary residential complex …
$435,754
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Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
An elegant penthouse featuring high-quality finishes, private parking, and dedicated storage…
$360,435
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/3
2-Bedroom Apartment – Comfortable and Flexible Living Designed for couples or small families…
$313,597
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pyla, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pyla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
Perfect location Project located in fastly developing area of Larnaca district close to high…
$209,064
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Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
Contemporary, modern building with 10 exclusive apartments. The penthouses are duplex apartm…
$389,979
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/2
This exceptional 2-bedroom penthouse in Livadia, Larnaca offers 158 sq.m of total living spa…
$371,670
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
This contemporary residential development in Oroklini, Larnaca, features a range of one- to …
$342,709
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Modern apartment complex located in a rapidly developing and highly sought-after area of Lar…
$279,096
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 5/5
An exceptional brand-new 3-bedroom penthouse for sale in the heart of Larnaca, in the sought…
$629,128
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MySpace Real Estate
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3
Brand-new 1-bedroom penthouse, unit 303 on the 3rd floor of a contemporary residential build…
$232,294
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4
This Two-bedroom penthouse in a new development in Livadia, one of Larnaca's most promising …
$370,762
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
An elegant apartment featuring high-quality finishes, private parking, and dedicated storage…
$295,438
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 3/3
2-Bedroom Apartments Designed for small families or professionals, the two-bedroom apartment…
$307,789
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Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Two-bedroom penthouse apartment with spacious veranda in PervoliaLocated in a quiet resident…
$187,890
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Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

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with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
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