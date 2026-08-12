Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Cyprus

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Penthouses with seaview for sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
58
Larnaca
132
Limassol
192
Germasogeia
118
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18 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/3
Introducing a luxurious,newly build 3-bedroim penthouse apartment nestled in the serene and …
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 4/4
The Penthouse is located in one of the greatest areas in Limassol - Neapolis district. The d…
$848,302
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a picturesque view close to the sea and the center of Limassol, …
$655,379
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
$754,206
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
C202 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 79 m² Internal + 19 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered: 98…
$518,520
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 80 meters from the beach, Larn…
$780,213
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Port, Cyprus We offer apartme…
$717,283
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
$842,856
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Breeze Residence, Block A, Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus. Off-pl…
$465,254
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Breeze Residence, Block B, Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus. Off-pl…
$431,211
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Floor 13/13
Exceptional 3 Bedroom Penthouse with Breathtaking View This luxury penthouse is located i…
$2,78M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/4
Experience spacious and secure coastal living in this beautifully designed two-bedroom, two-…
$323,408
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
D202 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 78 m² Internal + 19.5 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered A…
$530,042
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer sp…
$1,71M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 8/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$1,56M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a parking at 300 meters from the beach, Lima…
$1,66M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern gated residence with a green area, Limassol, Cyprus We offer luminous apartments wit…
$1,04M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea at 200 meters from the beach, Lim…
$755,321
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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