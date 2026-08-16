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Penthouses for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

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4 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Fantastic Top floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in popular Eden complex with a walking di…
$330,891
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
For sale: This stunning penthouse project offers a spacious internal area of 128 m2, three c…
$670,872
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury Apartments & Villas in a Gated Hilltop Community – Chloraka, Paphos Discover a presti…
$455,550
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 204 m²
Amirrien Apartments is a modern residential complex in a prestigious area of Cyprus. The apa…
$854,371
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