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Penthouses for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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92 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern 1- and 2-Bedroom Apartments in Agios Athanasios, Limassol Discover a new residential…
$495,327
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale: a spacious penthouse under construction in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasio…
$1,26M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
The building is located close to all amenities and a short distance from the Limassol city c…
$1,10M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/4
2-Bedroom Penthouse – Agios Athanasios, Limassol This luxurious 2-bedroom penthouse offers …
$581,199
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 3
Stunning brand-new 3-bedroom penthouse in Pietra Residence, a contemporary boutique developm…
$774,870
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale: A spacious modern penthouse is under construction in the sought-after area of Ayio…
$1,01M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Floor 3
Introducing an elegant two-level penthouse in the prestigious Agios Athanasios area of Limas…
$1,03M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 4/4
A three-bedroom penthouse located in the Agios Athanasios area of Limassol, within a modern …
$1,51M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 3/3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Apartment in a Quiet Residential Area This spacious 3-bedroom apartment c…
$629,574
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 3/3
The project is a brand new property that comprises of 5 supreme apartments at a one of the m…
$749,147
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartments in Agios Athanasios, Limassol Property Details * Apartment Typ…
$503,660
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Floor 3
Stylish Apartment Living by the Sea – Linopetra, Limassol This beautifully designed apartme…
$1,74M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 3
Sale of 2 bedroom penthouse with roof garden and private pool. Situated in the urban area of…
$580,734
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Floor 4
This luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Agios Athanasios, Limassol, offers an exceptional comb…
$807,221
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 3/3
Three-Bedroom Penthouse with Private Pool and Rooftop Terrace – Ultimate City Retreat in Lin…
$1,86M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Two-Bedroom Penthouse – Elevated Living with Expansive Outdoor Space This elegant two-bedro…
$1,12M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Set in the sought-after Agios Athanasios area of Limassol, this contemporary three-story res…
$413,614
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Brand new Penthouse with sea view for sale in a prestigious area Columbia, very close to all…
$1,07M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale: Spacious modern penthouse under construction in the area of Agios Athanasios, with…
$1,12M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 389 m²
Floor 389
Discover a new standard of urban living in our modern gated community located in the heart o…
$1,48M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
For sale: A stunning penthouse with a rooftop garden, located in the Linopetra area. The pro…
$778,184
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
3-Bedroom Apartment The bedrooms in this apartment are designed for families or buyers who a…
$943,455
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Floor 3/3
This 3 Bedroom Penthouse located in Agios Athanasios, Limassol, just 5 minutes from Foleys i…
$871,101
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
This spacious 2-bedroom Penthouse delivers an elevated standard of contemporary living in th…
$516,853
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/3
3-Bedroom Apartment – Elegant Urban Living in Ayios Athanasios, Limassol General Description…
$1,09M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
This project, is just spectacular. With 12 apartments, magnificent designs, and a facade of …
$401,796
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Floor 3/3
A prestigious new development nestled in the vibrant Columbia area of Limassol. This exclusi…
$1,48M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 5/5
Experience the coastal lifestyle at its best, just a few steps from the sea. Boutique life w…
$1,76M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 5
Lovely 3-bedroom Penthouse in Limassol, Cyprus, in the Neapolis area, located near the Oval …
$728,142
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale a modern penthouse at the construction stage in one of the most popular areas - Ayi…
$511,752
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