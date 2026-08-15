Penthouses for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

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Penthouses for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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58 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale an exclusive penthouse project located in a lively area of Paphos. This modern apar…
$687,513
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 5/5
This project is a modern development in the center of Paphos, offering spacious serviced apa…
$2,24M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/3
Selling prospectively according to plan: this impressive 3-bedroom and 2-bathroom penthouse …
$728,125
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 291 m²
Floor 291
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$1,31M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 6/6
Residence built in the famous flower park in the center of Paphos. The 32,000 m2 park will c…
$566,177
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 4/4
2-Bedroom Penthouse – City Centre, Paphos This stylish 2-bedroom Penthouse is located in a …
$414,659
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a modern penthouse under construction, offering an interior space of 69.02 m2. T…
$618,158
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Two-Bedroom Penthouse – Luxury Living with Private Roof Terrace This exquisite two-bedroom p…
$685,038
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
This is a premium residential complex located in the heart of the tourist area, just a few m…
$808,621
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 4/4
This elegant 4-storey apartment building is located in the area of Pano (upper) Paphos, a we…
$1,00M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Floor 6
Horizon Living – 3-Bedroom Apartment The three-bedroom apartment is made for families or tho…
$3,29M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious, Large Penthouses located in most central area of Paphos which is in walking dista…
$679,329
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 6/6
This spacious 3-bedroom Penthouse delivers elevated coastal living in one of Kato Paphos’s m…
$1,36M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 325
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$1,56M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury, seductive and carefully thought out, this luxury project is located in a one-of-a-ki…
$728,576
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 304
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$1,25M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 6/6
This spacious 3-bedroom Penthouse delivers elevated coastal living in one of Kato Paphos’s m…
$1,63M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a modern penthouse, which is under construction and offers 104 m2 of comfortable…
$553,718
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
This apartment is a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in a central prime location in Paphos, Cyprus…
$328,528
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Anavargos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Anavargos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Modern, spacious apartments are located in a very central area. Just minutes away from the b…
$354,526
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 4/4
Two-Bedroom Penthouse – Modern Comfort in Universal, Paphos This two-bedroom apartment combi…
$569,215
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A great investment opportunity: a 2-bedroom penthouse for sale in the popular Universal area…
$308,267
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale: modern penthouse under construction, located in the prestigious area of Tombs of t…
$1,04M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
This contemporary 2-bedroom penthouse is situated in the highly sought-after Universal area …
$324,982
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/1
This spacious penthouse apartment offers 112 m² of ready-to-move-in living space in the hear…
$952,977
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious, Large Penthouses located in most central area of Paphos which is in walking dista…
$713,581
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Close
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 3/3
3 BEDROOM APARTMENT – Spacious Luxury for Modern Mediterranean Living Intro This exceptional…
$1,06M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Residence built in the famous flower park in the center of Paphos. The 32,000 m2 park will c…
$629,489
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 293 m²
Floor 293
The project is located in the Kato Paphos area – a lively resort area on the bay. Within wal…
$1,27M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/4
For Sale: Check out this modern penthouse currently under construction in the highly sought …
$582,861
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