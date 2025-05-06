Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Mones Lemesou
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/3
The developer design and create luxurious quality properties delivered by qualified and expe…
$815,217
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment offers 150m² of elegant living space, featuring two modern…
$492,527
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go