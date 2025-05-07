Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
This Apartments in Kiti Village, offering a modern and energy-efficient living space in a tr…
$246,830
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
This Apartments in Kiti Village, offering a modern and energy-efficient living space in a tr…
$254,755
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
