Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Limassol
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence near the beach and the marina, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments and penth…
€400,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with large terraces and p…
€1,08M

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir