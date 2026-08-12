Penthouses for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

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Penthouses for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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231 property total found
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
This penthouse is located near the center of Limassol in the Papas area, a calm and prestigi…
$2,19M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 6 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 6 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
Floor 33/38
Limassol Seafront, CyprusThe Ultimate Trophy Residence Over the Mediterranean Exclusive, en…
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Floor 6/6
This 3 Bedroom apartment located in the center of Limassol, in a very quiet area, in close p…
$1,39M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 3/3
3 Bedroom Apartment – Spacious Modern Home with Elevated Outdoor Living Intro This spacious …
$534,698
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 399 m²
Floor 6/6
A rare opportunity to own a sea-view penthouse at The Essex Luxury Residence, a striking new…
$2,30M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3
*Crypto Payments Accepted . Princess View is an exclusive residential development offering b…
$497,936
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse for sale under construction, located in the prestigious area of Ayia Zoni. This sp…
$1,45M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Floor 4
This impressive 5-bedroom penthouse, located just 100 meters from the sea, offers a rare com…
$1,16M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is located in Starlit Residence, a brand new residential c…
$609,771
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a stunning penthouse project, offering 111 m2 of interior space. This spacious a…
$677,866
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Modern 2-bedroom penthouse in a boutique residential development located in the heart of Mes…
$533,114
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 3
3 BR Penthouse + covered Veranda, 3rd floor with Full sea View 181.67m2 :covered area 83m2 +…
$557,872
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
A high-floor luxury seafront penthouse in Neapolis, Limassol, set just 50 metres from the Me…
$5,01M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Situated in the desirable neighborhood of Agios Nikolaos, this stylish three-bedroom penthou…
$1,10M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
The small number of apartments creates a sense of community among residents as well as a sen…
$774,700
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3
*Crypto Payments Accepted Princess View is an exclusive residential development offering br…
$497,936
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
This 2-bedroom penthouse in Mesa Geitonia, Limassol, is a luxurious and modern living space …
$1,74M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the highly sought-after Agios Nektarios neighbourhood in the heart of Limassol, t…
$1,37M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 4/4
2-Bedroom Apartment – Mesa Geitonia, Limassol This spacious 2-bedroom apartment combines st…
$708,438
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 6
Penthouse Apartment Description: Stunning 3-bedroom penthouse located on the 6th floor, offe…
$1,54M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale is a modern penthouse under construction with a spacious interior area of 47 m2, lo…
$456,963
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3
Located in the rapidly developing area of Zakaki, this elegant apartment is part of a boutiq…
$516,024
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious 2-bedroom apartment offers 96 square meters of internal space along with a 31-…
$816,337
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale: This impressive penthouse under construction offers a modern lifestyle in the pres…
$1,15M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
The sleek lines and minimalist aesthetic create a striking visual presence that harmonizes w…
$413,614
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/4
This is a new project in the heart of Neapolis, just 500 meters from the beach. This first-c…
$560,182
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Floor 4/4
Stylish 3 Bedroom penthouse in the Heart of Limassol – Katholiki Area Situated in the vibra…
$1,14M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 460 m²
Floor 30/30
For sale: This exceptional penthouse under construction offers a luxurious life in the heart…
$20,24M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 3/3
Three-Bedroom Apartment – Spacious Family Living with Sea Views For those who value both spa…
$789,799
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a spacious, fully ready for occupancy penthouse apartment, located in the heart …
$746,062
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Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
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with Terrace
with Mountain view
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