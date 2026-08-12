Pool Penthouses for sale in Cyprus

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Penthouses with pool for sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
58
Larnaca
132
Limassol
192
Germasogeia
118
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7 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Panorama Apartments — Contemporary Mediterranean Living in Geroskipou, Paphos Panorama Ap…
$545,674
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
C202 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 79 m² Internal + 19 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered: 98…
$518,520
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Breeze Residence, Block A, Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus. Off-pl…
$465,254
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Breeze Residence, Block B, Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus. Off-pl…
$431,211
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/4
Experience spacious and secure coastal living in this beautifully designed two-bedroom, two-…
$323,408
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
D202 – 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 78 m² Internal + 19.5 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered A…
$530,042
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$363,996
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
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