Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouses

Pool Penthouses for sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
29
Larnaca
6
Limassol
5
Germasogeia
3
Pafos
3
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
€139,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 325 m²
Cozy penthouse in Limassol. The area of the property occupies 325 square meters. m. Penthous…
€2,56M

Properties features in Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir