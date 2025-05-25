Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Trachoni Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$534,420
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$495,924
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$678,216
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$668,025
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go