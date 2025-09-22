  1. Realting.com
from
$452,186
VAT
from
$5,244/m²
BTC
5.3786623
ETH
281.9186888
USDT
447 069.2820667
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
4 1
ID: 32775
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • Town
    Germasogeia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 105.6
Price per m², USD 4,966
Apartment price, USD 524,443

Location on the map

Germasogeia, Cyprus
Grocery stores

Video Review of club house Nikolas Residences

