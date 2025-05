Compose III Project – Four Houses type Cherry

The houses consist of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Ground floor - 80m2 - Upper floor – 62m2

Covered Entrance – 3m2 – Total – 145m2

Uncovered verandas – 6m2

Plot - 420m2 (Each House)

The total covered area of each house is 145m2 and it has also two uncovered verandas on the upper floor.

This is a list of what Is included in the price

Solar and electric water heating system. Air conditioning in every room 1m paving around the house. Ceramic tiles to all ground floors and bathrooms. Top soil garden preparation. Preparation for heating system with radiators (electrical). Provision for installation of photovoltaic panels.

Optional Extras