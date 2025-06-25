Villa villa in Limassol

The first branded residential project by world-renowned French designer Philippe Starck in Cyprus.

Philippe Starck is a striking personality and one of the most provocative gurus of global design, according to many experts and his admirers.

Starck does not limit himself to a particular field in his creative work. He designs, to put it boldly, almost everything — from household items and interiors, clothing, various gadgets, Olympic medals, universally loved furniture, to unique yachts and globally recognized functional, vibrant, and distinctive buildings (Philippe designs both residential and commercial real estate worldwide).

Starck’s first project in Russia was the extravagant luxury restaurant Bon, which opened in 2006 in the very heart of Moscow. This was followed by the residential complex “Dykhanie.”