  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou
  4. Villa villa in Limassol

Villa villa in Limassol

Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
from
$2,50M
BTC
29.7109878
ETH
1 557.2798966
USDT
2 469 548.9621284
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 28000
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • City
    Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou
  • Village
    Pyrgos Lemesou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class

About the complex

The first branded residential project by world-renowned French designer Philippe Starck in Cyprus.

Philippe Starck is a striking personality and one of the most provocative gurus of global design, according to many experts and his admirers.

Starck does not limit himself to a particular field in his creative work. He designs, to put it boldly, almost everything — from household items and interiors, clothing, various gadgets, Olympic medals, universally loved furniture, to unique yachts and globally recognized functional, vibrant, and distinctive buildings (Philippe designs both residential and commercial real estate worldwide).

Starck’s first project in Russia was the extravagant luxury restaurant Bon, which opened in 2006 in the very heart of Moscow. This was followed by the residential complex “Dykhanie.”

 

Location on the map

Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Almonds Villas
Episkopi, Cyprus
from
$556,110
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$734,480
Villa Sparda
Sotira, Cyprus
Price on request
Cottage village Golden Hills
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$691,470
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$842,592
You are viewing
Villa villa in Limassol
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
from
$2,50M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$734,480
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Napa Amaris Villas is a unique residential complex of eight luxury villas located in the heart of the resort town of Ayia Napa, just minutes from the famous Nissi Beach, the award-winning TripAdvisor.The project is located in a prestigious area of the city - close to the picturesque harbor, …
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Villa Thalassa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 189 m²
1 real estate property 1
Complex with 5 villas
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Show all Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$425,523
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Compose III Project – Four Houses type Cherry The houses consist of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ground floor - 80m2 - Upper floor – 62m2 Covered Entrance – 3m2 – Total – 145m2 Uncovered verandas – 6m2 Plot  - 420m2 (Each House) The total covered area of each house is 145m2 …
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Show all publications