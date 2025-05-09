Residential complex A unique luxury project from a leading developer in Istanbul near the financial center.

This is a unique and only project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of ​​Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul.

The project is located on an area of ​​23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the complex consists of 5 residential blocks, a total of 544 apartments of various layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1, with an area from 96 m2 to 267 m2.

The complex will have a 4-story parking lot and 2 floors allocated for shops, cafes, restaurants, etc.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards, kitchen furniture, as well as a fully equipped bathroom.

The complex is located 200 meters from the M12 metro line, 500 meters from the financial center, and all city infrastructure is nearby - shops, cafes, banks, educational medical institutions.

First payment - 50%.

No% installments until the end of construction!

Completion of construction: June 2025.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Gym

Sauna

Hall for events

Shops

Cafes and Restaurants

Sports grounds

Landscaping

27/7 security

And much more

