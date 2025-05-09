  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex A unique luxury project from a leading developer in Istanbul near the financial center.

Residential complex A unique luxury project from a leading developer in Istanbul near the financial center.

Ümraniye, Turkey
$415,000
12
ID: 26145
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1170
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Ümraniye

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

This is a unique and only project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of ​​Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul.

The project is located on an area of ​​23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the complex consists of 5 residential blocks, a total of 544 apartments of various layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1, with an area from 96 m2 to 267 m2.

The complex will have a 4-story parking lot and 2 floors allocated for shops, cafes, restaurants, etc.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards, kitchen furniture, as well as a fully equipped bathroom.

The complex is located 200 meters from the M12 metro line, 500 meters from the financial center, and all city infrastructure is nearby - shops, cafes, banks, educational medical institutions.

First payment - 50%.
No% installments until the end of construction!

Completion of construction: June 2025.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool
Gym
Sauna
Hall for events
Shops
Cafes and Restaurants
Sports grounds
Landscaping
27/7 security
And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Ümraniye, Turkey

