Residential complex One, two and three bedroom apartments in Umraniye.

The project is located on an area of ​​12,600 m2, the complex consists of 7 residential blocks, a total of 387 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, with an area from 69 m2 to 239 m2.

The project is located 2 minutes from the Şile highway, 7 minutes from the metro, 15 minutes to the metrobus, 12 minutes from the Financial Center, all city infrastructure is nearby - shops, cafes and restaurants, educational and medical institutions.

All apartments are delivered with full finishing, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Decorative pools

Indoor pool

Sauna and Hamam

Walking areas

Recreation areas

Children's playground

Sports grounds

Indoor parking for 458 cars

24/7 security

