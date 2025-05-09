  1. Realting.com
Residential complex One, two and three bedroom apartments in Umraniye.

Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$263,500
16
ID: 26138
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1283
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Ümraniye

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Check with our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.

The project is located on an area of ​​12,600 m2, the complex consists of 7 residential blocks, a total of 387 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, with an area from 69 m2 to 239 m2.

The project is located 2 minutes from the Şile highway, 7 minutes from the metro, 15 minutes to the metrobus, 12 minutes from the Financial Center, all city infrastructure is nearby - shops, cafes and restaurants, educational and medical institutions.

All apartments are delivered with full finishing, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Decorative pools
Indoor pool
Sauna and Hamam
Walking areas
Recreation areas
Children's playground
Sports grounds
Indoor parking for 458 cars
24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Ümraniye, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
Leave a request
