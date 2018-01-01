  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€595,000
;
18
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project consists of two parts:

1) Mid-rise residential buildings: 17 blocks, 491 apartments with 2-4 bedrooms.

2) High tower: 43 floors, 547 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms.

There are also a 25,000 m2 garden, a lake and water bodies with a total area of 6,000 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes: various areas for sports games, sauna, steam room, hammam, conference rooms, hotel service, "smart home" system, and 24/7 security.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is close to several landmarks. Çamlıca Mosque is the largest mosque in Europe and Turkey. Çamlıca Tower is the tallest one in Istanbul. Includes many restaurants and cafes with the sea view.

Near the complex there are transport routes: Shela highway, E80, E5, and metro station M5.

Distance to other significant objects:

  • The Bosphorus - 5 km.
  • The 15 July Bridge - 7.5 km
  • Uskudar district - 8 km
  • Hospital - 1 km
  • Schools - 200 km
  • Shopping center - 1.5 km
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom komplekse Alanii - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€538,478
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy kompleks v rayone Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€99,000
You are viewing
Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€595,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy investicionno privlekatelnyy proekt v Stambule
Residential complex Novyy investicionno privlekatelnyy proekt v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€270,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kägithane district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 70 to 133 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential quarter Comfortable 2+1 apartment with sea view in Avsallar
Residential quarter Comfortable 2+1 apartment with sea view in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€169,000
This offer is perfect for you if you are looking for an apartment with a sea view, two bedrooms, a large area, ready to move in, for holidays or permanent residence on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea. Our company has an offer for sale from the owner: an apartment with excellent renovation, furniture and appliances. The apartment, layout 2 + 1 and a total area of ​​110 m² has a spacious living room combined with a kitchen area. Kitchen set with a large work surface and plenty of storage space for kitchen utensils. For your convenience, the apartment has 2 bathrooms fully equipped. 2 spacious balconies, oriented to the south with a beautiful view of the sea. The apartment is sold in the configuration as shown in the photo. The apartments are located on the 4th floor. The complex has a large closed, guarded territory, with good both external and internal infrastructure, where everyone will find something to their liking.The complex has an excellent location: Avsallar district, the distance to is 900 m. All social infrastructure facilities are located around the residence. There are cozy cafes and restaurants, chain stores, various shops, bank branches and ATMs, public transport stops. For all questions, please contact us - our managers will be happy to answer them. Outdoor pool Indoor pool Water park and water slides Fitness Centre Playroom Children playground Lift up Generator Safety Satellite TV system Massage room and SPA  
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Antalii rayon Altyntash
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Antalii rayon Altyntash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€109,005
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 59 m2. The distance to the sea is 4 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go