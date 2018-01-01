Asian Istanbul apartments project

Yaylali, Turkey

The company Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Mahmutlar - Alania.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. The area of the apartments is from 55 to 119 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters.At once we note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is the most built, the most popular among foreigners and always №1 in the real estate market of Alanya in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of proposals for any budget. At the same time, do not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the area as a whole is at the highest level.The infrastructure of Mahmutlar: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, etc, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar soon there will be a large shopping center Mahmutlar AVM with an area of 20,000 m2 on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, mahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including basketball court, tennis court, dressing rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built part of Ataturk Street.