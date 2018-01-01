  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  Asian Istanbul apartments project

Asian Istanbul apartments project

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€286,034
20
About the complex

Why this property؟ The highest standards of accommodation, and the highest potential return on investment in the region, according to Forbes. Strategic location on the Asian side of Istanbul, easy transportation. A rich environment of vital facilities such as malls, sports centers, cinemas and parks. Integrated model neighborhoods, which makes it the first project of this kind in Asian Istanbul. The title deeds are ready, in accordance with Turkish citizenship requirements, and ready to move in.
Marmara Region, Turkey

Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium klassa Mahmutlar - Alaniya
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium klassa Mahmutlar - Alaniya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€124,900
The year of construction 2024
The company Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Mahmutlar - Alania.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. The area of the apartments is from 55 to 119 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters.At once we note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is the most built, the most popular among foreigners and always №1 in the real estate market of Alanya in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of proposals for any budget.  At the same time, do not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the area as a whole is at the highest level.The infrastructure of Mahmutlar: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, etc, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar soon there will be a large shopping center Mahmutlar AVM with an area of 20,000 m2 on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, mahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including basketball court, tennis court, dressing rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex Apartments in a luxury residence Oba district
Residential complex Apartments in a luxury residence Oba district
Alanya, Turkey
from
€127,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
An elegant 5-story project is designed for a comfortable five-star vacation away from the bustle of the city, in a cooler and quiet place than the first and second lines of the sea. The residence will have everything necessary for life and relaxation in Turkey. The complex is located in the Oba district of. Alanya, within walking distance there are new shops, public transport stops, a school, outdoor sports and fitness centers, restaurants and cafes. The project consists of 3 blocks, the total number of apartments is 84, apartments with layout are presented for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 ( 54m2-174m2 ). Start of construction October 2022, completion of construction May 2024. Infrastructure of the facility: Transfer to the beach, Outdoor pool, Sports room, Outdoor parking, Hamam Room of yoga and Pilates, Table tennis, Sauna, Conference room, Billiards, SPA area, Recreation area, Children's playroom and mother and child room Jacuzzi, Lobby, Electric generator, Playground ( open ), Cafe, Raging.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€236,725
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, a large green area. Completion - May, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Franke/Siemens kitchen appliances (oven, cooker, hood, dishwasher) Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a luxury and quiet area, near shopping malls, schools, hospitals and marinas, highways and public transport stops.
