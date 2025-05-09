  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.

Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.

Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$350,000
13
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26126
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1105
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Ümraniye

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Check the availability and cost of apartments with our specialists.

The project is located on an area of ​​13,000 m2, the complex consists of 6 residential blocks, a total of 343 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, with an area from 74 m2 to 174 m2.

The project is located on one of the busiest streets of the area, within walking distance of shops, restaurants, 200 meters from the metro, 1 km from the TEM highway, then E-5 - 7 km, to Sabiha Gokcen Airport 29 km.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2024.

Infrastructure:

Decorative pools
Walking areas
Recreation areas
Indoor parking
24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Ümraniye, Turkey

