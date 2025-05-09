Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.

Check the availability and cost of apartments with our specialists.

The project is located on an area of ​​13,000 m2, the complex consists of 6 residential blocks, a total of 343 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, with an area from 74 m2 to 174 m2.

The project is located on one of the busiest streets of the area, within walking distance of shops, restaurants, 200 meters from the metro, 1 km from the TEM highway, then E-5 - 7 km, to Sabiha Gokcen Airport 29 km.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2024.

Infrastructure:

Decorative pools

Walking areas

Recreation areas

Indoor parking

24/7 security

