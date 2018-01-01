  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey

Uemraniye, Turkey
from
€860,000
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential complex is designed as a small town with a privileged location - close to the new International Financial Center, in one of the most dynamic areas of the Asian part of Istanbul.

The project has low-rise residential buildings, a large city park with walking paths and recreational areas, an outdoor cinema, a cafe, tennis and basketball courts, a kindergarten, and stores.

There are different layouts of apartments with large balconies and 1-4 bedrooms, from 46 m2 to 200 m2.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the Asian part of Istanbul, near the metro station, cafes, restaurants, and stores.

  • TEM Road: 4 Km
  • E-5 road: 7 kilometers
  • July 15 Martyrs Bridge: 11 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge: 15 km.
New building location
Uemraniye, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments under construction
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€251,000
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v solnechnoy Turcii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€220,000
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€116,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v masshtabnom proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy rayon - Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€139,000
Residential quarter Legend in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€130,000
You are viewing
Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Uemraniye, Turkey
from
€860,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€179,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 82.5 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Inlice, Turkey
from
€2,23M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with a picturesque view, terraces and French balconies. The low-rise residence features a large park with ponds and waterfalls, kids; playgrounds, sports facilities, a cafe, indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Completion - May, 2024. Advantages Instalments for 12 months with 50% initial payment. Location and nearby infrastructure Bosphorus promenade with cafes, restaurants, docks, a park - 2 km First Bosphorus Bridge - 5 km Bus stop - 50 meters Metro station - 3.7 km Airport - 17 minutes
Residential complex FENIX CENTER
Residential complex FENIX CENTER
Antalya, Turkey
from
€276,416
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! FENIX CENTER - a new brand in Antalya, has panoramic views of the magnificent blue bays of the Mediterranean Sea in the splendor of the Bay Mountains. In the Phoenix Center with the participation of world-famous chefs there will be a special restaurant of Mediterranean and Aegean cuisine. The hotel’s luxury concept will also bring a new dimension to the understanding of tourism, and the presence of world-famous brands, for the first time in Turkey, will lead to the emergence of the Fashion Mall industry in Antalya. The project « Phoenix Center » has 200 apartments and has apartments of various types. There are 17 types of apartments with many different options and alternatives. This is a center that meets many needs, with its commercial area of 35,000 m2, gourmet areas, shops and entertainment venues, covered parking with an area of 15,000 m2. Infrastructure: - Alarm; - The system of the smart home; - Satellite TV; - Sauna; - Fitness center; - Children's playroom; - SPA center; - Elevator; - Covered parking; - The guard; - Swimming pool. The complex is located: - Close to the beach; - Close to bus stops; - Close to shopping centers; - Close to the city center; - Close to school. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go