  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartment Compound

Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartment Compound

Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€170,822
;
7
About the complex

Why this property؟ It is within a vital location near the Istanbul Water Canal project and an under-construction metro station. It overlooks stunning sea views of Kucukcekmece Lake, Gault Lake, and the lush garden. It is within walking distance of the most important transport links and highways in the city of the two continents. Its apartments have spacious balconies and luxurious decorations, with various areas and residential patterns. There are easy installment plans. The contract is ready for delivery and complies with the conditions of Turkish citizenship.
New building location
Esenyurt, Turkey

Residential complex Kvartira s prekrasnym vidom na gornyy peyzazh
Alanya, Turkey
from
€249,156
Residential complex ILKEM MIAMI
Mersin, Turkey
from
€62,853
Residential quarter Eco friendly apartment in Alanya Kargicak
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€139,000
Residential quarter New Alanya Property with Luxury Hotel Facilities
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€136,000
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Sariyar, Turkey
from
€53,744
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€209,000
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a parking. Completion - 2023. Features of the flats Video intercom Wireless Internet Central satellite system Tile flooring Double glazing Kitchen cabinetry Steel entrance door Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure. Sea - 1 km City center - 5 km Gazipasa Airport - 35 km Antalya Airport - 140 km
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€116,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
The investment project is located in the city of Alanya in the Avsallar region, near the most famous Injekum beach. The Avsallar region is one of the most environmentally friendly areas, where there is a cozy complex surrounded by pine trees and wonderful sea views. The project is located on an area of 5 150m2 and will consist of one residential block, 10 floors with a total complexity of 100 apartments. There are apartments of 1 + 1 from 49 – 57 m2 and 2 + 1 apartment 78m2. All apartments are rented with high-quality clean decoration, plumbing, kitchen set.  The infrastructure of the complex will include an open and indoor pool, a water park, a spa center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a steam room, a relaxation room, a fitness center, a cinema, a cafe - a bar, a tennis court, basketball and volleyball court, children's playground, games room, 7/24 security, security cameras, parking, generator and free internet. Residential Complex – these are good prospects for investment in the Avsallar region. Apartments can be used for your own vacation, and this is also an excellent option for long-term or short-term rental. The territory will be decorated with decorative green spaces and a well-groomed garden. The project will be completed in April 2023.
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the new airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the new airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,23M
We offer luminous apartments with a picturesque view of the forest. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool and a solarium, a parking, security, sports grounds, a fitness room. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to schools, universities, hospitals, the center of the area, the new airport.
Agency
TRANIO
