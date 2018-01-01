Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartment Compound

The investment project is located in the city of Alanya in the Avsallar region, near the most famous Injekum beach. The Avsallar region is one of the most environmentally friendly areas, where there is a cozy complex surrounded by pine trees and wonderful sea views. The project is located on an area of 5 150m2 and will consist of one residential block, 10 floors with a total complexity of 100 apartments. There are apartments of 1 + 1 from 49 – 57 m2 and 2 + 1 apartment 78m2. All apartments are rented with high-quality clean decoration, plumbing, kitchen set. The infrastructure of the complex will include an open and indoor pool, a water park, a spa center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a steam room, a relaxation room, a fitness center, a cinema, a cafe - a bar, a tennis court, basketball and volleyball court, children's playground, games room, 7/24 security, security cameras, parking, generator and free internet. Residential Complex – these are good prospects for investment in the Avsallar region. Apartments can be used for your own vacation, and this is also an excellent option for long-term or short-term rental. The territory will be decorated with decorative green spaces and a well-groomed garden. The project will be completed in April 2023.