Avsallar, Turkey

from €94,900

54–350 m² 2

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. The Yıldırım Suite project is specifically designed for families looking for a more relaxed atmosphere. The apartments offer beautiful views of the nature and the Toros Mountains. For the convenience of residents and their guests are provided: reception and lobby, 2 elevators, playground, fire exit, gazebos for relaxation, barbecue area, outdoor pool, security room, car park, video surveillance, generator, beautifully decorated garden with many tropical trees and flowers. Location: Distance to the sea — 1800 m. Gazipasha Airport — 65 km. Alanya city center — 22 km. To the center of Avsallar — 750 m. Apartments in Avsallar in YILDIRIM SUITE RESIDENCE are sold in the “ luxury ” with large balconies, designer built-in kitchen furniture, a complete set of high-quality plumbing. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!