New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey

About the complex

The residential complex close to the Istanbul Canal Project and coastline of Istanbul. Surrounded by nature, peaceful environment and open areas. New canal project will change the face of the area and increase rapidly its investment value even more. High-level material quality, modern, functional and aesthetic architecture, spacious flat types.

The project includes:

  • Botanical Gardens
  • Landscape Area
  • Playgrounds for Children
  • Recreation Areas
  • Gym
  • Gazebos
  • Swimming Pool
  • Indoor & Out-door Parking
  • Walking Paths
  • 24/7 Security
  • Built-in Ovens, Hobs, Hoods
  • Laminated Flooring
  • Heat Isolation
  • Multi-Split Air Conditioner
  • Sound Insulation
  • Hot Water Generator System (Sub-Station)
  • Generator in All Common Areas and Flats
  • Water System for Landscape
  • CCTV
Location and nearby infrastructure

Within a radius of several kilometers there are universities and schools, hospitals with quality healthcare, malls, restaurants, cafes. With The Istanbul Canal Project, this region will become the new life center of Istanbul, the local and foreign demand will increase even more. All these advantages attract foreign investors to the region and increase the investment value rapidly.

  • Bus stop - 200 m
  • Railway station - 1.8 km
  • Nearest park - 4 km
  • Aquapark - 5 km
  • Ataturk Olympic Stadium - 7 km
Avcilar, Turkey

