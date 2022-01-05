New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey

The residential complex close to the Istanbul Canal Project and coastline of Istanbul. Surrounded by nature, peaceful environment and open areas. New canal project will change the face of the area and increase rapidly its investment value even more. High-level material quality, modern, functional and aesthetic architecture, spacious flat types.
The project includes:
Within a radius of several kilometers there are universities and schools, hospitals with quality healthcare, malls, restaurants, cafes. With The Istanbul Canal Project, this region will become the new life center of Istanbul, the local and foreign demand will increase even more. All these advantages attract foreign investors to the region and increase the investment value rapidly.