  2. Turkey
  Residence with around-the-clock security near a highway and all necessary infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey

Residence with around-the-clock security near a highway and all necessary infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey

Avcilar, Turkey
from
€312,284
About the complex

The residence features a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a garage.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located right next to the E-5 highway.

  • E-5 highway - 1 minute
  • Metrobus station - 1 minute
  • TEM highway - 20 minutes
  • Hospital - 1 minute
  • Shopping mall - 1 minute
  • University - 2 minutes
Avcilar, Turkey

UNITED SUITES This project will be finished in November 2022 The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor jacuzzi -Sauna -Gym -Children's playground -Children's playroom -Lobby -Barbecue space Distance to the sea 2 km +Shuttle to the sea Distance to the Alanya center 3,5 km Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sink Includes one bedroom units 48 m² and a price of 74000 euros Two-bdroom duplex units 149 m² and a price of 120000 euros NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down paymen
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58.4 to 128.6 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuchekkhedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 97.6 to 129 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
