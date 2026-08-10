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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
38
Muratpasa
223
Serik
83
Kaş
65
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195 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Konyaalti, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in a Complex with Indoor Parking and Forest Views in Konyaaltı This exclusive villa c…
$1,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Biyikli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Biyikli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Detached Home with a Pool in Döşemealtı, Antalya Kovanlık Neighborhood, located in…
$287,639
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Sea-View Villa with Investment Potential in Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula Located in one …
$1,11M
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Villas for Sale with Private Pool and Garden Within the Complex in Alanya Turkey Alanya stan…
$953,056
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenship For investment What you get: 3+1 villas in a quiet, prestigious area of Be…
$691,170
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3 bedroom house in Kemer, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa in a Complex with Pool and Natural Setting in Beycik Kemer The 3-storey villa …
$170,698
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
Villas with Rich Amenities in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan is a beautiful district situated in the west…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Luxury Detached Villas for Sale in Kemer with Mountain View Being in one of the most popular…
$762,036
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
Detached Villas with Comfortable Living Spaces in Bektaş Alanya The villas are located in th…
$2,03M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 12
Special Design Apartments Close to the Sea in Alanya Alanya is a developed region in terms o…
$608,515
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 3 Bedrooms in Prime Location in Kemer Antalya Kemer is one of the most p…
$1,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa KIWI Sunset 2, the opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship!Villa KIWI Sunset …
$3,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Pool Across from Patara Beach in Kaş Antalya Gelemiş, regarded as the he…
$337,583
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$286,170
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Located in one of Alanya’s most prestigious and serene residential areas, this elegant villa…
$440,188
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with a Private Pool on the First Seafront Parcel in Kalkan, Antalya The villa…
$659,268
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, completed in 2025 in Antalya Center, consists of two blocks. It is located just…
$150,063
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, completed in 2025 in Antalya Center, consists of two blocks. It is located just…
$116,178
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Private Pool and Sea Views in Alanya Luxuriously designed detached villas are lo…
$782,813
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2 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Stylish Design Villas Intertwined the Nature in Alanya Tepe Detached villas are in Tepe, on…
$513,185
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
2 & 3-Bedroom Sea View Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Kalkan Turkey Kalkan…
$342,553
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex, built in Antalya / Kundu in 2025, was constructed by one of Antalya's leading c…
$156,128
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
The house is located in the heart of Antalya City Center, Işıklar Street. The location is 40…
$425,272
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
City and Sea View Villas with Smart Home Technology in Alanya Antalya The Tepe region of Ala…
$2,08M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Sauna and Winter Garden in Altinkale in Döşemealtı The villas with a loca…
$521,243
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villas with Castle View in a Natural Environment in Bektaş Alanya The stylish villa…
$2,96M
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3 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
City and Sea View Houses in Alanya Oba The houses are located in Alanya Oba, a peaceful area…
$689,182
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 512 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: A new project of two premium villa…
$2,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Luxury Design and Amenities in Alanya Yeşilöz Alanya is one of the lead…
$1,30M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa located in Antalya/Serik/Bogazkent has been completely renovated by the current ow…
$225,239
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Property types in Antalya

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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