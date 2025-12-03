Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Antalya, Turkey

48 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Floor 4/4
$6,11M
Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Floor 3/3
$9,60M
Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
$4,25M
Villa 3 rooms in Kiris, Turkey
Villa 3 rooms
Kiris, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
$9,07M
Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
$5,93M
Villa 5 rooms in Kiris, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kiris, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$37,80M
Villa 6 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
$31,98M
Villa 6 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
$47,45M
Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
$12,21M
Villa 5 rooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
$9,30M
Villa 4 rooms in Kumluca, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
$23,26M
Villa 6 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
$21,63M
Villa 4 rooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
$7,27M
Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
$12,33M
Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
$20,35M
Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/5
$540,835
Villa 6 rooms in Camyuva, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Camyuva, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$34,89M
Duplex 5 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,86M
Duplex 6 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/2
$8,49M
Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
$7,39M
Villa 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$18,03M
5 room house in Konyaalti, Turkey
5 room house
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 15/20
$98,86M
Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 3
$7,21M
Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/4
$8,43M
Villa 5 rooms in Kiris, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kiris, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
$50,94M
Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/5
$7,85M
Villa 4 rooms in Korkuteli, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Korkuteli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
$7,85M
Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
$8,72M
Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/4
$10,41M
Duplex 5 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
$9,30M
Property types in Antalya

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
