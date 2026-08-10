Seaview Houses for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Sea view Houses for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
38
Muratpasa
223
Serik
83
Kaş
65
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218 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with an area of 410 sq. m. with premium finishing with the city of Alanya and 650 mete…
$805,388
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Sea-View Villa with Investment Potential in Kaş Çukurbağ Peninsula Located in one …
$1,11M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Villas with Pool and Garden in a Quiet Location in Alanya Kestel Kestel area is one …
$559,448
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4 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Villas for Sale with Private Pool and Garden Within the Complex in Alanya Turkey Alanya stan…
$953,056
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
Villas with Rich Amenities in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan is a beautiful district situated in the west…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
Detached Villas with Comfortable Living Spaces in Bektaş Alanya The villas are located in th…
$2,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa KIWI Sunset 2, the opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship!Villa KIWI Sunset …
$3,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Located in one of Alanya’s most prestigious and serene residential areas, this elegant villa…
$440,188
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with a Private Pool on the First Seafront Parcel in Kalkan, Antalya The villa…
$659,268
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, completed in 2025 in Antalya Center, consists of two blocks. It is located just…
$150,063
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, completed in 2025 in Antalya Center, consists of two blocks. It is located just…
$116,178
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Private Pool and Sea Views in Alanya Luxuriously designed detached villas are lo…
$782,813
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2 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Stylish Design Villas Intertwined the Nature in Alanya Tepe Detached villas are in Tepe, on…
$513,185
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
2 & 3-Bedroom Sea View Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Kalkan Turkey Kalkan…
$342,553
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex, built in Antalya / Kundu in 2025, was constructed by one of Antalya's leading c…
$156,128
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
The house is located in the heart of Antalya City Center, Işıklar Street. The location is 40…
$425,272
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Villas with Pool and Garden in a Quiet Location in Alanya Kestel Kestel area is one …
$673,621
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Alanya Bektaş Apartments with Smart Home System and Sea Views Alanya's Bektaş district is a …
$524,125
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villas with Sea Views in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan, Kaş is the bordering town of globally-…
$798,870
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea and City View Apartments in Çankaya Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya The apartments are loca…
$807,555
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Sea View Real Estate with Spacious Area for Sale in Alanya Bektaş Located in Alanya, Bektaş …
$4,62M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
City and Sea View Villas with Smart Home Technology in Alanya Antalya The Tepe region of Ala…
$2,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Sea Views and Investment Potential in Kaş The Çukurbağ Peninsula is one of the m…
$883,620
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villas with Castle View in a Natural Environment in Bektaş Alanya The stylish villa…
$2,96M
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3 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
City and Sea View Houses in Alanya Oba The houses are located in Alanya Oba, a peaceful area…
$689,182
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Luxury Design and Amenities in Alanya Yeşilöz Alanya is one of the lead…
$1,30M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa located in Antalya/Serik/Bogazkent has been completely renovated by the current ow…
$225,239
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Seafront Villa with Private Pool and Pier in Kaş Kalkan Kalkan boasts a rich histo…
$4,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Villas with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Alanya Kargıcak Alanya is one of the best places…
$923,051
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Property types in Antalya

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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