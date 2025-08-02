Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Antalya
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
38
Muratpasa
131
Serik
83
Kaş
52
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
32 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Dosemealti, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
LARES VİLLALARI, Antalya'da 10 ve 24 lüks villadan oluşan iki ayrı projedir. GEYLAN FİRMA ga…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This luxurious 4-bedroom villa, located in the peaceful area of İncekum, offers 450 m² of li…
$678,391
Leave a request
Villa in Seki, Turkey
Villa
Seki, Turkey
Area 502 m²
Welcome to the pearl of Alanya — A unique villa with a panoramic sea view, a castle and magn…
$1,81M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Alanya, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale 5+2 Luxury Villas With Turkish Citizenship at Complex in Bektas Alanya Alanya Lux…
$565,901
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AxA Property®
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 264 m²
Separately Regular three-story villas are sold in a new Williah project in the mountainous a…
$852,348
Leave a request
Villa in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 477 m²
VILL complex   In the new modern complex in the area of ​​Doshmalta, located 10 km from the …
$700,475
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
18 premium modern-designed villas with private pool & parking area, app. 225 sqm in gross. …
$834,714
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa in Gazipasa offers 240 m2 of comfortable living sp…
$502,668
Leave a request
Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 200 m²
The new Vil complex is built in the Kyzyljashehir, Alanya area. Location: to the hospit…
$681,879
Leave a request
House in Muratpasa, Turkey
House
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 4
Area 674 m²
Explore our prestigious project offering breathtaking sea and nature vistas, where the sound…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
VIP villas in Bektash, Alanya – Your dream becomes a reality! the proposal of the possibi…
$3,06M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious Sea and Mountain View Villa in Konakli Experience unparalleled elegance in this l…
$397,565
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 578 m²
Type: Triplex Villa Net Area: 323.6 m² Layout: First Floor: Kitchen, living room, …
$200,000
Leave a request
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 425 m²
Spacious villa from the developer   In Kargydzhak, Alania. Kargydzhak   – The eastern   Al…
$1,65M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
This luxurious 4-bedroom villa, located in the sought-after Kargicak area of Alanya, offers …
$913,942
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
$311,659
Leave a request
Villa in Serik, Turkey
Villa
Serik, Turkey
Area 220 m²
The villa project offers a pleasant life in Kadriye, the entertainment center of Antalya.In …
$568,232
Leave a request
Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 274 m²
Lux class villas for sale   At the sea in Makhmutlare There are 4 villas on the rogue, eac…
$490,746
Leave a request
Villa in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 238 m²
First -class villas from the developer to Kargydzhak, Alania Our company Hayat Estate is p…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Our top real estate agent Realtor Turkey has perfect advantage for you . Oba is the one of f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ÖVENÇOĞLU GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
This beautiful 3-bedroom villa for sale in Kargicak, Alanya, offers 400 m2 of spacious livin…
$651,184
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale villa 3 + 1 with furniture and appliances, with its own swimming pool in the area of…
$410,410
Leave a request
Villa in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 200 m²
Cedar park houses in a modern residential complex in Antalya.13 blocks, 26 independent secti…
$475,249
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Elegant 2-storey villa with private pool and modern amenities Discover unparalleled luxury …
$1,12M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse
Alanya, Turkey
Area 91 m²
We present a unique project of Townhaus in Alanya.   Konakly.   the complex is located in   …
$299,613
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
This inviting 4-bedroom villa for sale in Kargicak, Alanya, offers 330 m2 of luxurious livin…
$525,517
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
alanya mahmutlar 2+1 private villa large garden underfloor heating 2 storeys lar…
$793,293
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AxA Property®
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
6 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
This luxurious 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa in Cikcilli offers 306 m2 of sophisticated living…
$1,77M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kemeragzi, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kemeragzi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 240 m2…
$639,759
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
We are proud to present you with an ultra-luxury and modern villa with a smart home system l…
$3,73M
Leave a request

Property types in Antalya

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go