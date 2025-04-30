Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Antalya, Turkey

145 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$680,000
Villa 4 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Floor 4
If you dream about your own house by the sea in the picturesque and environmentally friendly…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Granada Villa in Kargicak, Alanya Discover luxury living with this 3+1 seaview villa, offer…
$601,930
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury 3+1 villas with panoramic views of …
$1,00M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 476 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villas with panoramic sea views in the Cikcilli area.Abou…
$1,00M
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex is built in Aksu Altintas area, one of the most popular and new residential cent…
$97,537
Villa 4 bedrooms in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
İNCEKUM/ ALANYA ALARA VILLA 4+1 350 M2 VILLA GARDEN 1000 M2 WITH PRIVATE POOL …
$437,842
4 bedroom house in Kargıcak, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 457 m²
Experience true luxury with this stunning villa for sale in Alanya in a respectable area of …
$2,62M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale 3+1 Private Luxury Villa at Kemer Antalya Antalya / Kemer (Arslanbucak) Detached …
$669,663
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 366 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: Villyclassalyukspanoramic alarum of the Medical…
$1,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 472 m²
Number of floors 2
$160,158
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 578 m²
Type: Triplex Villa Net Area: 323.6 m² Layout: First Floor: Kitchen, living room, …
$200,000
Villa in Alanya, Turkey
Villa
Alanya, Turkey
Area 268 m²
The new complex of villas and the apartment of the luxury in Kargydzhak, Alania. The complex…
$1,14M
Villa in Manavgat, Turkey
Villa
Manavgat, Turkey
Area 541 m²
The new project of the premium Wills on the border of the cities of Side and the Manavgat. …
$1,75M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:4+1 villas with panoramic views in the mountains of Tepe …
$2,11M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: spacious villas and premium apartments with a panoramic view of the sea in …
$723,294
Villa 4 bedrooms in Komurculer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Komurculer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
DECHEMALTS — This is a area that has a natural beauty and a charming atmosphere. D cheesemal…
$714,500
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ALANYA/BEKTAŞ 3+1 250m2 COMPLETE RENOVATED DETACHED GARDEN FULL ALANYA VIEW
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/3
What do you recall: villas2+1i4+1 -out, prestigious marainia, baktash. Oproration: completio…
$879,081
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
3+1 villafor Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apar…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
alanya mahmutlar 2+1 private villa large garden underfloor heating 2 storeys lar…
$793,293
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 3
Soul Residence, crafted by AADR in Alanya, stands majestically atop a rocky incline in the h…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 103 m²
BEKTAŞ / ALANYA (Gross) 1.103 M2 (Net) 680 M2 Number of Rooms 5+2 Number of Floo…
$1,80M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
$514,220
3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
LUXURY VILLA 3+1 IN THE SUBURB OF KADRIYA, BELEK RESORT IN ANTALYA. 7 MINUTES WALKING DI…
$474,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
ALANYA/BEKTAŞ 4+2 DETACHED VILLA 3 STORE 450 M2 NET SESSION AREA 3 BATHROOMS 4 T…
$718,436
Villa 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1
In the most calm area of ​​Alania, a picturesque and peaceful place, a four -story villa has…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya Best Villa 4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 1.320 sqm LAND AREA 3…
$787,894
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
KONAKLI / ALANYA Total Floor:4 Room:4+1 Square meter:250m² Bedroom:4 Bathroom…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 983 m²
Number of floors 2
II – Kargicak, Alanya   II is a new unique villa complex located in Kargicak Alanya. …
Price on request
