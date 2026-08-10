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Townhouses for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

;
Alanya
35
Muratpasa
21
Serik
3
Aksu
12
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89 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
In the prestigious Tepe district of Alanya, a budget villa 3+1 is presented for sale.The are…
$276,163
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, completed in 2025 in Antalya Center, consists of two blocks. It is located just…
$150,063
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3 bedroom townthouse in Camyuva, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Camyuva, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-storey semi-detached villa in a resort village in Kemer, Antalya is suitable for obtai…
$538,810
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, completed in 2025 in Antalya Center, consists of two blocks. It is located just…
$116,178
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
The apartment is located in Antalya / Muratpasha Meydankavagi neighborhood. In terms of loca…
$85,010
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex, built in Antalya / Kundu in 2025, was constructed by one of Antalya's leading c…
$156,128
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas for sale in Belek. The project consists of four villas and is located 1.5 km from…
$876,264
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/3
In the picturesque Kargicak district of Alanya, a villa of three floors with three bedrooms …
$267,536
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The complex was completed in early 2023 and the monthly rental income of 2 room apartments v…
$163,250
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 5
The construction of the complex located in the Antalya Aksu Macun region was completed in 20…
$105,792
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. What you get: Design complex 350 m from Cleopatra Beach. Area / beach: Cleopatra…
$408,942
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Sauna and Winter Garden in Altinkale in Döşemealtı The villas with a loca…
$521,243
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/20
What you get: The exclusive 3+1 duplex with private garden is a combination of comfort, luxu…
$332,331
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury villa in the most prestigious area of Alanya, Jikjili! A large layout, panoramic wind…
$1,83M
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The complex was built in 2020 in Antalya / Muratpasha Guzeloba neighborhood. In the complex;…
$107,614
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
The complex, which is being built with 5 blocks and a total of 98 apartments on a plot of 8.…
$558,030
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 8
The complex, completed in 2023, is located in the Göksu neighborhood of Antalya/Kepez. It is…
$105,259
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex, completed in 2024 in the Kundu area of Antalya, consists of two blocks. It is l…
$141,635
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
The construction of the complex was completed in 2025. The complex is located 7 km from Anta…
$90,198
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3 bedroom townthouse in Camyuva, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Camyuva, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a cozy villa in the picturesque village of Chamyuva. A quiet and peaceful place …
$790,644
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Near Social Amenities in Kepez Altınova With Easy Transportation Options The villas fo…
$236,929
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex was built in September 2022 in the Lara region, which is considered the most pre…
$142,174
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The project is being built in Aksu/Altıntaş, the developing region of Antalya, and will be d…
$331,545
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable price, modern design and excellent quality of construction!For sale is a double v…
$836,498
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
The building, completed in 2025, is located in the Aksu/Altintash area. It is 15km from Anta…
$81,383
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
The complex, completed in 2025, is located in the Antalya / Kepez region. The complex includ…
$70,173
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
The project, built in Altintas, the developing region of Antalya, is a complex that is compl…
$453,134
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
In Antalya's developing region, a safe and comfortable life with luxurious details awaits yo…
$107,293
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The complex, which is being built with 5 blocks and a total of 98 apartments on a plot of 8.…
$469,920
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kestel, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$378,077
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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