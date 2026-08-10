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Pool Houses for sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
38
Muratpasa
223
Serik
83
Kaş
65
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84 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 580 m²
This extraordinary luxury villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 580 m2 of spacious living…
$2,69M
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3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 670 m²
This 3+1 villa in the picturesque Kestel area of Alanya offers a luxurious living experience…
$957,337
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenship For investment What you get: 3+1 villas in a quiet, prestigious area of Be…
$691,170
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6 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This stunning luxury villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 450 m2 of refined living space…
$1,35M
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5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Situated in the prestigious Tepe area of Alanya, this 5+1 triplex villa offers an unparallel…
$723,840
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 626 m²
Floor 1
$1,50M
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
This extraordinary villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 290 m2 of luxurious living space…
$748,633
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1
For citizenship What you get: Spacious villa of 180 m2, fully furnished and ready to live. …
$478,178
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3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 462 m²
Explore the perfect blend of modern design and Mediterranean charm with these newly built vi…
$846,426
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. What you get: Design complex 350 m from Cleopatra Beach. Area / beach: Cleopatra…
$408,942
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3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This stunning 3-bedroom villa for sale in Alanya offers 300 m2 of luxurious living space, se…
$666,751
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7 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
7 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
This extraordinary villa for sale in Tepe, Alanya, offers 700 m2 of luxurious living space, …
$1,58M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 512 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: A new project of two premium villa…
$2,88M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/20
What you get: The exclusive 3+1 duplex with private garden is a combination of comfort, luxu…
$332,331
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3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Charming 3-Bedroom Villa with Sea Views in Tepe Discover this charming 3-bedroom villa in t…
$385,270
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
$247
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Stylish 4-Bedroom Villa in Bektas - Private Pool, Terrace, and Cinema Discover modern elega…
$1,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium-class villas with panorami…
$968,790
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
This luxurious 4-bedroom villa for sale in Tepe, Alanya, offers an exceptional living experi…
$859,758
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Premium class villas in Alanya with panoramic views…
$1,74M
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
This beautiful villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 220 m2 of comfortable living space s…
$666,751
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
This stunning villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 385 m2 of luxurious living space, set…
$760,330
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Stylish 4-Bedroom Villa in Tepe - Terrace, Sauna, and Jacuzzi Experience contemporary luxur…
$834,751
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Spacious 4-Bedroom Villa in Bektas - Private Pool, Garden, and BBQ Area Explore the charm o…
$1,69M
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5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 359 m²
This elegant villa for sale offers 359 m2 of luxurious living space, set on a 450 m2 plot. S…
$560,392
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8 bedroom House in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
8 bedroom House
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
This impressive 8-bedroom, 5-bathroom Mansion in Incekum offers luxurious living across 660 …
$1,46M
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3 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Stylish 3-Bedroom Villa with Stunning Sea and Mountain Views in Tepe, Alanya The villa feat…
$385,270
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5 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 680 m²
Elegant 5-Bedroom Villa in Bektas - Private Pool, Spa, and Gym Discover a world of luxury w…
$1,75M
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6 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
This extraordinary villa in Tepe, Alanya, offers 800 m2 of exceptional living space on a 100…
$2,46M
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Property types in Antalya

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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