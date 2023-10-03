Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

78 properties total found
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 840 m²
DescriptionSale of a new 3* boutique hotel in Spain 2.8 million euros 7% profitability.Locat…
€2,80M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casinos, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casinos, Spain
Area 1 680 m²
DescriptionUnique offer! 4* Hotel worth 995.000 euros on a golf course in Spain!Location: Va…
€995,000
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sauna in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sauna
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 063 m²
Investment project for sale, aparthotel near the center of Alicante ! The area of the plot i…
€1,70M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Area 750 m²
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
€4,00M
Hotel 15 bedrooms with private pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Hotel 15 bedrooms with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 15
Area 3 000 m²
Hotel for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 3000.00 m2, a plot of 17400 m…
€12,00M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
€3,80M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with heating in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 400 m²
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
€3,95M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
€1,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 450 m²
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
€1,35M
Hotel 163 rooms in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel 163 rooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 163
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * a few meters from the beach URGENT SALE Excellent active hotel 4…
€9,00M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * in 5 min from the promenade Hotel 5 walk from the beach and prom…
€2,50M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…
€2,50M
Hotel with sauna in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel with sauna
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Area 2 700 m²
Spain Costa Maresme (province of Barcelona) Hotel with a garden. The area of the hotel is 27…
€2,73M
Hotel with elevator, with terrace, with basement in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with terrace, with basement
Orihuela, Spain
Area 2 277 m²
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** 450m from the beach. The area of the hotel is 2277 m2: 3 floor…
€3,05M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Lloret de Mar Hotel 3 * next to. Lloret de Mar Hotel surrounded by mountai…
€3,15M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Area 4 490 m²
Spain Costa Brava Girona Girona Empuriabrava Hotel - an old fortress Hotel in the style of t…
€4,60M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 278 m²
Spain Girona University Hotel-estate with a thermal source A beautiful boutique hotel with a…
€2,80M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Area 560 m²
Spain Costa Brava Girona Elite Hotel-Study Unique facility - a small luxury hotel-estate in …
€3,15M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel in the tourist town of Hotel 1 * just 200m from the beach in one of …
€2,70M
Hotel with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel 200m from the beach Cozy apart-hotel 2 ** just 200m from the b…
€1,40M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel on the first line from the sea Beach hotel on the first line from th…
€2,50M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel near the sea and golf club Small cozy hotel in the city on the north…
€1,30M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Area 3 350 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful popular hotel 4 ***…
€15,00M
Hotel in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Blanca Aparthotel is just 50m from the beach Cozy Aparthotel on the second line …
€7,50M
Hotel with terrace, with sauna in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace, with sauna
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful hotel 4 **** on the…
€4,00M
Hotel with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Area 2 000 m²
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 2 ** with tennis courts Sports hotel 2.5 km from the beach in one o…
€3,00M
Hotel in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Area 4 000 m²
Spain Costa del Sol Hotel 4 **** in the Andalusian style Very beautiful hotel 4 **** in the …
€4,00M
Hotel with yard in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with yard
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 800 m²
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with patio Hotel 1 * in the center of one of the most popular touris…
€2,50M
Hotel with sea view, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
€6,50M
Hotel with sea view, with terrace in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with terrace
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Area 2 732 m²
Spain Costa del Maresme New hotel 3 *** 200m from the beach Magnificent new hotel 3 *** in a…
€6,00M

Mir