Hotels for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

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Hotels in Valencian Community, Spain

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Benidorm
3
Alicante
7
Alacant Alicante
16
lAlacanti
8
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33 properties total found
Hotel 12 000 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 12 000 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 101
Bathrooms count 101
Area 12 000 m²
The international airport of Alicante is located at 25 km and the tram station at 300 meters…
$12,30M
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Hotel in Javea, Spain
Hotel
Javea, Spain
Rare hotel activity on the first line of the seaJavea, Costa Blanca, SpainAn investment oppo…
$15,94M
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Hotel in Calp, Spain
Hotel
Calp, Spain
New hotel for sale - Benidorm, center and beachesA rare investment opportunity in Benidorm, …
$3,03M
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TekceTekce
Hostel for Sale in Alicante – €2,000,000 in Valencian Community, Spain
Hostel for Sale in Alicante – €2,000,000
Valencian Community, Spain
Hostel for Sale in Alicante – €2,000,000 • Location: only 1.5 km from the beach, 3 km fro…
$2,34M
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Hotel 30 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 30 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 30 m²
Castellon Plaza Hotel is a modern boutique hotel with 30 designer rooms with panoramic views…
$166,215
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Hotel 529 m² in Valencia, Spain
Hotel 529 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 529 m²
Valencia (Spain) | Ready Aparthotel in an excellent location close to the Universities of Va…
$3,42M
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Investment Opportunity: a unique tourism complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000 in Alicante, Spain
Investment Opportunity: a unique tourism complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000
Alicante, Spain
Area 767 m²
Investment Opportunity: Sale of a Resort Complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000 A unique…
$2,17M
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Hotel 529 m² in Valencia, Spain
Hotel 529 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 529 m²
Valencia (Spain) | Ready Aparthotel in an excellent location close to the Universities of Va…
$3,43M
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Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000 in Benidorm, Spain
Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000
Benidorm, Spain
Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000 • Location: the hotel is located in th…
$5,39M
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Hotel 3 240 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 3 240 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Area 3 240 m²
3* hotel in Alicante. It's located on the second line of the beach, ONLY 100 metres from the…
$3,15M
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Hotel 5 000 m² in Benetusser, Spain
Hotel 5 000 m²
Benetusser, Spain
Bedrooms 78
Bathrooms count 78
Area 5 000 m²
Hotel sells in assets of 4 stars with a 5000 square meters surface close to Valencia Capital…
$13,00M
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Hotel 14 161 m² in Calp, Spain
Hotel 14 161 m²
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 194
Area 14 161 m²
It is situated less than 200 m2 from the beach and marina. This hotel is a modern style, whe…
$18,54M
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Hotel 1 050 m² in Xativa, Spain
Hotel 1 050 m²
Xativa, Spain
Area 1 050 m²
Cosy hotel in the centre of the city of Xativa, 30 minutes drive from Valencia. The hotel ha…
$1,10M
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Hotel 1 800 m² in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Hotel 1 800 m²
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 20
Area 1 800 m²
There is swimming pool, garden areas. It consists of 20 apartments of 40 m2 with bedroom wit…
$3,15M
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Investment Opportunity: New 3* Hotel on the Costa Blanca Coast – €2.65 Million! in Cullera, Spain
Investment Opportunity: New 3* Hotel on the Costa Blanca Coast – €2.65 Million!
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 35
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Opportunity: New 3* Hotel on the Costa Blanca Coast – €2.65 Million! We present …
$3,01M
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Hotel 5 000 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 5 000 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 47
Area 5 000 m²
Building under construction for sale. 30% of the building remains to be finished. The buildi…
$4,00M
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Hotel 500 m² in Requena, Spain
Hotel 500 m²
Requena, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Area 500 m²
This small, charming hotel in country style is located in the old town of Requena, which is …
$749,876
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Hotel in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Very central hotel for sale in Benidorm. It´s surrounded by all kinds of services. Good aver…
$2,50M
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Hotel 4 650 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 4 650 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 4 650 m²
Spacious property*** first line to the sea, just 40 minutes from Alicante airport. After a m…
$7,14M
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Borriana Burriana, Spain
Hotel 1 200 m²
Borriana Burriana, Spain
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 200 m²
HOTEL in province of CASTELLON - COSTA AZAHAR It´s situated in the sea frontline. Only 2,5 …
$1,99M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Vilafranca Villafranca del Cid, Spain
Hotel 1 000 m²
Vilafranca Villafranca del Cid, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
The hotel-restaurant in the Castellón. The total area of 1000 m2 distributed in 20 rooms and…
$949,842
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Hotel 1 200 m²
Castelló de la Plana, Spain
Area 1 200 m²
Hotel in province Valencia close to the port and the sea. 12 apartments located in one alone…
$849,859
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Hotel 40 000 m² in Manises, Spain
Hotel 40 000 m²
Manises, Spain
Bedrooms 42
Bathrooms count 42
Area 40 000 m²
A 5 * hotel for sale in Valencia. It is located just 15 minutes from the international airp…
$6,22M
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Hotel in Alicante, Spain
Hotel
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 17
(RU) Продаётся гостиница в Аликанте в районе Altozano. Общая площадь 89.00 м2, гостиница 198…
$1,39M
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Hotel 550 m² in el Campello, Spain
Hotel 550 m²
el Campello, Spain
Area 550 m²
HOTEL RESTAURANTE SITUADO EN LA MONTAÑA, MUY CERCA DE LA LOCALIDAD DE AIGÜES Y A 5 KM DE LA …
$649,892
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Hotel 4 515 m² in Paterna, Spain
Hotel 4 515 m²
Paterna, Spain
Area 4 515 m²
The hotel is a modern 4-star hotel, which opened in 2008, is one of the most privileged busi…
$11,00M
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Hotel 2 227 m² in Betera, Spain
Hotel 2 227 m²
Betera, Spain
Area 2 227 m²
Tourist complex 13 767.85 sq.m. It is a 2-storey 3 buildings with underground parking, desig…
$9,02M
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Hotel 5 851 m² in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel 5 851 m²
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 118
Bathrooms count 118
Area 5 851 m²
Hotel for sale in Benidorm with more than 100 rooms. It´s very well located, just 200 metres…
$12,60M
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Hotel 410 m² in San Antonio, Spain
Hotel 410 m²
San Antonio, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 410 m²
Old family mansion built in 1900, restored and rehabilitated under the 1-star hotel. After r…
$294,951
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Hotel 3 800 m² in Villahermosa del Rio, Spain
Hotel 3 800 m²
Villahermosa del Rio, Spain
Area 3 800 m²
Country Hotel***- restaurant-style “Rustico”in the suburbs of castellón, converted from the …
$1,83M
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