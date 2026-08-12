Warehouses for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

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Warehouses in Valencian Community, Spain

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сommercial properties
233
restaurants
3
hotels
33
offices
13
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3 properties total found
Warehouse 1 439 m² in Novelda, Spain
Warehouse 1 439 m²
Novelda, Spain
Area 1 439 m²
Industrial ship for sale with an area of 1,439 m2 with a plot of 3,361m2, located in the tow…
$575,761
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Warehouse 1 008 m² in Alicante, Spain
Warehouse 1 008 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 008 m²
Excellent opportunity for companies looking for facilities ready to start operating in one o…
$1,26M
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Warehouse 7 718 m² in Picassent, Spain
Warehouse 7 718 m²
Picassent, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 7 718 m²
Ship sells with profitability strategically located in Picassent, of fácil I access, 7 wharv…
$5,85M
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