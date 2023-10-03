UAE
Offices for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Alicante
15
l Alacanti
15
la Marina Baixa
4
Benidorm
3
el Baix Vinalopo
3
Elx Elche
3
Office
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
90 m²
Commercial interplant for rent and sale located in the downtown area of the city Very bright…
€160,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
160 m²
Office for rent located in the best commercial area of Alicante, a few meters from Avd. Alfo…
€824,900
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room
Alicante, Spain
630 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents for sale a great commercial mezzanine with a large area on o…
€750,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
80 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale with an area of 80m2 in a grea…
€89,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
119 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this office for rent and sale with an area of 119 m2 in a gr…
€126,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
277 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 277…
€336,135
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
89 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 89 …
€113,696
Recommend
Office with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
89 m²
Offices for rent with accessibility at street level. Located in Pintor Baeza, it has a large…
€89,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
92 m²
Commercial office for sale located in a privileged location next to ADDA and Alicante's Plaz…
€120,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
180 m²
Unbeatable location, commercial office for sale located in Rambla Méndez Núñez, nerve center…
€340,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
64 m²
Commercial interplant for sale with high profitability located in the downtown area of the c…
€78,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
61 m²
Economical commercial office for sale and rental located in the most commercial center and b…
€62,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with dish washer
Alicante, Spain
150 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent office / house for rent and sale that will more…
€490,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
290 m²
Office for rent in the city center of Alicante, very close to the Rambla, an area with a hig…
€408,800
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
176 m²
Excellent price and location, commercial office for sale and rental, with recent renovation,…
€175,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
169 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 169…
€172,840
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
129 m²
Opportunity for a large commercial office for sale located in the Rambla Méndez Nuñez area a…
€190,000
Recommend
Office 2 bathrooms
Alicante, Spain
2
Commercial premises in Vetna, located on Avenida de Mesonnava, the nerve center of the city …
€193,000
Recommend
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
96 m²
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
€495,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom
Benidorm, Spain
1
1
Office between the floor in the center of Benidorm directly above Zara with a view of the ol…
€140,000
Recommend
Office 8 bedrooms
Valencian Community, Spain
8
3
410 m²
A commercial space located on the ground floor of one of the historical buildings of the co…
€420,000
Recommend
Office
Torrevieja, Spain
400 m²
For sale restaurant by sea in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca, Spain. Total area 400 m2, angu…
€890,000
Recommend
Office
Teulada, Spain
Product Type: Shopping Park in Teulada, Alicante Province. Zone: Theulada & ndash;…
€16,00M
Recommend
Office
Benidorm, Spain
We are talking about a commercial network that successfully operates throughout Spain.…
€13,15M
Recommend
Office with rent
Teulada, Spain
Shopping park in Teulada, Alicante province. The city of Teulada & ndash; This is on…
€16,00M
Recommend
Office
Benidorm, Spain
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 286 square meters.m In Limassol under construction…
€12,50M
Recommend
Office
Paterna, Spain
1 803 m²
A large and bright office with an area of 1802.42 m² is located on the fifth floor of a 6-st…
€2,37M
Recommend
Office
Valencian Community, Spain
185 m²
The office 185 m.q. is located in a residential area in the university area! High traffic! E…
€245,683
Recommend
