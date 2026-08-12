Offices for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

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Offices in Valencian Community, Spain

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Alicante
7
Alacant Alicante
11
lAlacanti
7
el Baix Vinalopo
3
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13 properties total found
Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return! in Altea, Spain
Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return!
Altea, Spain
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return! …
$578,060
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Office 169 m² in Elx Elche, Spain
Office 169 m²
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 169 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 169…
$225,157
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Office 83 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 83 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 83 m²
Located in one of the most dynamic and consolidated streets in the centre of Alicante, in th…
$216,956
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TekceTekce
Office 228 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 228 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 228 m²
Spacious office of 228 m ² on Avenida Oscar Esplá An office of approximately 228 m ² is ren…
$295,808
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Office 52 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 52 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 52 m²
Commercial interplant for sale next to Av. de Maisonnave, Alicante Strategic location and pr…
$180,687
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Office 115 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 115 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
Commercial interplant for sale next to Rambla Méndez Núñez, Alicante Strategic location and …
$250,834
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Office 277 m² in Elx Elche, Spain
Office 277 m²
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 277 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 277…
$437,884
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Office 417 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 417 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Commercial interplant for sale with large area located on Archbishop Loaces Street, in the c…
$445,523
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Office 74 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 74 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 74 m²
Investment product: commercial office for sale, with storage room, located in the traditiona…
$250,744
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Office 89 m² in Elx Elche, Spain
Office 89 m²
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 89 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 89 …
$148,113
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Office 249 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 249 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 249 m²
Located in the heart of Alicante, this office stands out for its breadth, luminosity and pri…
$694,336
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Office 185 m² in Valencia, Spain
Office 185 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 185 m²
The office 185 m.q. is located in a residential area in the university area! High traffic! E…
$245,642
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Office 1 803 m² in Paterna, Spain
Office 1 803 m²
Paterna, Spain
Area 1 803 m²
A large and bright office with an area of 1802.42 m² is located on the fifth floor of a 6-st…
$2,37M
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