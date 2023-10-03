Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

28 properties total found
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 90 m²
Commercial interplant for rent and sale located in the downtown area of the city Very bright…
€160,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 160 m²
Office for rent located in the best commercial area of Alicante, a few meters from Avd. Alfo…
€824,900
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room
Alicante, Spain
Area 630 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents for sale a great commercial mezzanine with a large area on o…
€750,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 80 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale with an area of 80m2 in a grea…
€89,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 119 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this office for rent and sale with an area of 119 m2 in a gr…
€126,000
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus in Elx Elche, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 277 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 277…
€336,135
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus in Elx Elche, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 89 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 89 …
€113,696
Office with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Office with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 89 m²
Offices for rent with accessibility at street level. Located in Pintor Baeza, it has a large…
€89,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 92 m²
Commercial office for sale located in a privileged location next to ADDA and Alicante's Plaz…
€120,000
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 180 m²
Unbeatable location, commercial office for sale located in Rambla Méndez Núñez, nerve center…
€340,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 64 m²
Commercial interplant for sale with high profitability located in the downtown area of the c…
€78,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 61 m²
Economical commercial office for sale and rental located in the most commercial center and b…
€62,000
Office with elevator, with garage, with dish washer in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with dish washer
Alicante, Spain
Area 150 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent office / house for rent and sale that will more…
€490,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 290 m²
Office for rent in the city center of Alicante, very close to the Rambla, an area with a hig…
€408,800
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 176 m²
Excellent price and location, commercial office for sale and rental, with recent renovation,…
€175,000
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus in Elx Elche, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 169 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 169…
€172,840
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 129 m²
Opportunity for a large commercial office for sale located in the Rambla Méndez Nuñez area a…
€190,000
Office 2 bathrooms in Alicante, Spain
Office 2 bathrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Commercial premises in Vetna, located on Avenida de Mesonnava, the nerve center of the city …
€193,000
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Area 96 m²
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
€495,000
Office 1 bedroom in Benidorm, Spain
Office 1 bedroom
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Office between the floor in the center of Benidorm directly above Zara with a view of the ol…
€140,000
Office 8 bedrooms in Valencian Community, Spain
Office 8 bedrooms
Valencian Community, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
A commercial space located on the ground floor of one of the historical buildings of the co…
€420,000
Office in Torrevieja, Spain
Office
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 400 m²
For sale restaurant by sea in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca, Spain. Total area 400 m2, angu…
€890,000
Office in Teulada, Spain
Office
Teulada, Spain
 Product Type: Shopping Park in Teulada, Alicante Province.   Zone: Theulada & ndash;…
€16,00M
Office in Benidorm, Spain
Office
Benidorm, Spain
We are talking about a commercial network that successfully operates throughout Spain.…
€13,15M
Office with rent in Teulada, Spain
Office with rent
Teulada, Spain
Shopping park in Teulada, Alicante province.  The city of Teulada & ndash; This is on…
€16,00M
Office in Benidorm, Spain
Office
Benidorm, Spain
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 286 square meters.m In Limassol under construction…
€12,50M
Office in Paterna, Spain
Office
Paterna, Spain
Area 1 803 m²
A large and bright office with an area of 1802.42 m² is located on the fifth floor of a 6-st…
€2,37M
Office in Valencian Community, Spain
Office
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 185 m²
The office 185 m.q. is located in a residential area in the university area! High traffic! E…
€245,683

