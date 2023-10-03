Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Bungalows for sale in Spain

Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 191 m2.Solarium: 79 m2, useful area: 112 m2.New Build.There is …
€234,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 326 m2.Solarium: 62 m2, cellar: 107 m2, garden: 66 m2, useful a…
€261,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 264 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, garden: 59 m2, useful area: 100 m2.New B…
€242,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 268 m2.Garden: 59 m2, cellar: 107 m2, useful area: 102 m2.New B…
€246,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 206 m2.Solarium: 84 m2, garden: 35 m2, useful area: 88 m2.New B…
€238,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Garden: 47 m2, solarium: 63 m2, useful area: 85 m2.New B…
€211,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
€231,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
€231,000

