Bungalows for sale in Xabia Javea, Spain

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Bungalows in Javea, Spain

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5 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Located in the charming town of Javea, this residential complex offers a choice of 22 proper…
$570,924
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Your new home a few minutes from the beach consists of 4 phases, the first two are already u…
$554,228
Leave a request
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
Beautiful townhouse of 360 m2, located on 3 floors, including an independent apartment. The …
$1,47M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Your new home a few minutes from the beach consists of 4 phases, the first two are already u…
$477,068
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Located in the charming town of Javea, this residential complex offers a choice of 22 proper…
$447,255
Leave a request
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