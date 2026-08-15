Bungalows for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

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Bungalows in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Fuente Alamo de Murcia
32
Los Alcazares
41
Torre-Pacheco
35
San Pedro del Pinatar
126
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294 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to a unique residential project in La Pinilla, Murcia, created for those looking for…
$203,768
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
This exclusive complex of luxury two-family villas offers a modern and functional lifestyle …
$315,848
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to your new start in harmony with nature. Discover a unique residential project in L…
$203,186
Leave a request
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
New Build Bungalows with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Exclusive Boutique R…
$380,785
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
$364,803
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
$432,443
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 187 m²
This exclusive residential complex in La Serena Golf, Los Alcazares, Costa Calida combines m…
$308,725
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
New homes in Torre Pacheco, Costa CalidaModern bungalows with exceptional characteristicsDis…
$246,458
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
New bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar – luxury and nature by the seaFavorable location near…
$356,778
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
New residential complex next to La Serena Golf Club, Los Alcazares. This exclusive new compl…
$316,875
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
The new residential project includes 16 bungalows with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, des…
$299,248
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
New bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar – luxury and nature by the seaFavorable location near…
$349,736
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to your new start in harmony with nature. Discover a unique residential project in L…
$203,610
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
New Build Bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar Modern Living Near the Beach Contempor…
$382,726
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
New Build Bungalows with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Exclusive Boutique Residence…
$380,785
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Exclusive Homes in…
$386,683
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a new residential bungalow complex in a quiet area of Torre Pacheco, surrounded by …
$265,844
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The new residential complex is located in San Pedro del Pinatar, in a privileged area of Cos…
$381,312
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Modern Apartments with comunal Pool Near the Beach in San Pedro del Pinatar Exclusi…
$287,654
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Discover the perfect balance between comfort, modernity and coastal lifestyle with these exc…
$301,619
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Modern bungalow houses are just a few steps from the sea in the south of the Costa Blanca. T…
$344,441
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
$372,914
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
New bungalows in Lo Pagan: modern life near the beachPrivileged location in Lo Pagan, San Pe…
$301,543
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
New residential complex next to La Serena Golf Club, Los Alcazares. This exclusive new compl…
$481,138
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
$479,980
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Welcome to your perfect coastal Retreat – this bright and spacious cottage on the top floor …
$150,259
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
New Construction Homes in Torre-Pacheco, Costa Cálida Modern Bungalows with Exceptional Fe…
$299,817
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Discover a new bungalow complex in the tranquil area of Torre Pacheco, surrounded by nature …
$264,688
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Modern bungalows in the southern part of the Costa Blanca, just a few steps from the sandy b…
$367,558
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Modern bungalows a few steps from the sea in the south of the Costa Blanca. The new resident…
$319,012
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Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
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