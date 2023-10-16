Bungalows for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€185,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€168,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Villas with Spacious Design and Panoramic Views of the Golf Course in Murcia Costa Calida De…
€344,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Cartagena, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
A modern and cozy residential complex located just 250 meters from the sea, in Mar de Crysta…
€264,950
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Modern residential building located in San Blas, Santiago de la Ribera. The houses have 3 be…
€312,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with heating, with public pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with heating, with public pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€239,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…
€129,570
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with public pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with public pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
€259,950
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
€299,950
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential complex of apartment…
€279,950
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential complex of apartment…
€267,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with alarm system in Cartagena, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with alarm system
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN MAR DE CRISTAL New build residetial complex of beautiful c…
€249,950
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale a new bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar 300 meters from the seaBungalow with an area…
€289,950
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with alarm system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with alarm system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Group of completely equipped modem three-bedroomed homes, at just a two-minute walk from the…
€250,950
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace, with public pool, close to shops in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with terrace, with public pool, close to shops
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Fantastic upper floor apartment in Santiago de la Ribera. Just 10 minutes walk from the beac…
€312,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with basement floor, close to shops in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with basement floor, close to shops
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Fantastic low floor apartment in Santiago de la Ribera. Just 10 minutes walk from the beach.…
€302,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
This residential is located less than 1km from the Natural Park of the Salinas of San Pedro …
€179,000

